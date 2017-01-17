2017 NFL Draft: Underclassmen Who Should Not Have Declared Early

What has Brad Kaaya accomplished in college football? In the draft cycle, you often hear about how certain quarterbacks are "winners," as they're given credit for their team's victories.

You don't even have to dig deep into the history of how the draft is covered to find evidence of that. Tim Tebow was a "winner" coming out of Florida, and Jameis Winston's 27-1 record with Florida State was often cited in the Winston vs. Marcus Mariota debates heading into the 2015 draft.

Kaaya, unlike those two Sunshine State passers, had just an average college career in terms of wins, going 13-11 in the Atlantic Coastal Conference, never finishing more than one game over .500 in his career with the Miami Hurricanes.

According to NFL Draft Scout, Kaaya is measuring in the 6'3" range, at 210 pounds and runs a 4.84-second 40-yard dash. Kaaya, who isn't as mobile as many of the college passers in recent drafts, had a total of negative-384 rushing yards and just four touchdowns in 38 college games. Nothing about him stands out physically, including his arm.

He must be incredibly accurate, if he's not large, mobile, strong-armed or a winner then, right? There were conversations about new Miami head coach, Mark Richt, "fixing" Kaaya heading into this season, as the third-year junior had yet to meet the expectations that many had set out for his future when he took over as the Cane's top passer as a true freshman.

At the ACC Media Day, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread, Kaaya even went as far to say as that Richt's pro offense, which Richt had previously ran at Georgia under the like of Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray, helped his development. Unfortunately, on the field, Kaaya only completed 0.8 percent more of his passes and threw for 0.1 more yards per attempt in 2016 compared to his 2015 season that needed "fixing."

If you look up any mock draft, you'd be hard-pressed to find Kaaya included in it. The Hurricane performs like a Day 3 selection, which is incredibly concerning considering the fact that his rookie deal will be a locked in four-year contract, should he stick with a team for the full extent of it.