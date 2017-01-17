2017 NFL Draft: Underclassmen Who Should Not Have Declared Early

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
2017 NFL Draft: Underclassmen Who Should Not Have Declared Early
Joe Skipper/Associated Press
4.5K
Reads
4
Comments

The NFL draft's deadline for early declarations is officially here. Though underclassmen have to report to the NFL by January 16, the official list of names won't be produced by the league until later this week.

Still, there are little to no top-100 names where eligibility questions are up in the air. For the most part, just about anyone who you figure to be in three-round mock drafts from now until April have already stated their intention as professionals.

With that in mind, there are plenty of players who look to get lost in the shuffle of this class, despite declaring early. We'll overview the five prospects who could have used an extra year in school the most, either to develop their skills or show consistency on or off the field.

These players, who were all slated to be members of the 2018 draft class, are now knee-deep into the 2017 cycle. As you read through mock drafts this winter, these names won't be included in the first round, but they should make it onto NFL rosters.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.