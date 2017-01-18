7 Questions the Golden State Warriors Must Answer Before 2017 NBA Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors don't need much, and tinkering with a team that owns the NBA's top record and net rating feels a little risky. (i.e., Adding a racing stripe to the Batmobile might sound cool in theory, but sometimes addition is really subtraction.)

Nonetheless, the Dubs have to take the upcoming few weeks seriously. The trade deadline is Feb. 23, and though the season's most important transactional cutoff date is most important for the way it heightens desperation and spurs movement, it's also a key checkpoint for every team—not just the ones looking to make deals.

So while the Warriors may not (and probably should not) look to make tweaks, they can still view the deadline as a time for critical self-evaluation.

Where is Golden State weak? How can it adjust personnel or strategy to better compete with the heavy hitters throwing haymakers? Most importantly, what changes can it make to ensure the dreaded 3-1 blown-lead meme goes off to die somewhere?

The following questions have to be evaluated, in reverse order of importance.