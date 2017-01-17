NBA All-Star Game 2017: When and Where to Catch Starting Lineup Announcement

The NBA All-Star Game will take place February 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Here's a look at when and where to watch the starting lineup announcement, the latest fan voting results and three storylines this season.

Starting Lineup Announcement

When: Thursday, Jan. 19

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

NBA All-Star Fan Voting (as of Jan. 12) Eastern Conference Western Conference Frontcourt Team Votes Frontcourt Team Votes LeBron James CLE 1,066,147 Kevin Durant GS 987,479 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 963,110 Zaza Pachulia GS 823,376 Kevin Love CLE 473,328 Kawhi Leonard SA 630,766 Joel Embiid PHI 457,300 Anthony Davis NO 567,201 Jimmy Butler CHI 400,448 Draymond Green GS 464,319 Guards Guards Kyrie Irving CLE 971,362 Stephen Curry GS 990,390 Dwyane Wade CHI 514,866 James Harden HOU 961,685 DeMar DeRozan TOR 453,538 Russell Westbrook OKC 899,024 Isaiah Thomas BOS 401,671 Klay Thompson GS 555,430 Kyle Lowry TOR 256,668 Chris Paul LAC 379,076

Three All-Star Game Storylines

1. NBA Finals Preview?

The clubhouse leaders to represent the East and West in the NBA Finals, undoubtedly, are the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

That's evident by the latest standings (both teams are in first place in their respective conferences) as well as fan All-Star balloting, which features eight combined Cavs and Warriors.

Seven of them legitimately belong in the All-Star conversation (more on the eighth in the next section), meaning that we could see a situation where 70 percent of the court contains players from just two teams, but the Dubs have a chance to match the record for having the most All-Star Game participants from one team in a season.

Seven teams have sent four players to the same All-Star Game, with the NBA champion 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers starting three players (Maurice Cheeks, Moses Malone and Julius Erving), per nba-allstar.com.

An interesting statistic to close this section: Only two of those aforementioned seven teams won the NBA Finals that same year, with the second being the 1961-62 Boston Celtics, which is the only team to send four future Hall of Famers to the same All-Star Game.

2. First-Time All-Stars

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and...Zaza Pachulia?

The Greek Freak is averaging 23.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per night and has the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoff mix even though swingman Khris Middleton (18 points per game last year) has been injured all season.

Oh, and he also does stuff like this every single night:

Meanwhile, the rookie Embiid is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game even though he's been on strict minute restrictions all season. He's breathed life into a 76ers team that has won just 47 combined games in the last three full seasons.

Embiid also made social media waves trying to get as many votes as possible from fans before balloting closed Monday night, even tweeting WWE Superstar (and executive vice-president) Triple H for some help.

Not a travel.



Watch it again.



Don't @ us.



Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/sdGhg82cRU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 14, 2017

To play the game you gotta go through The Process ... #NBAVote https://t.co/PzD3Qa46H6 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017

It would be great to see Embiid and Antetokounmpo show off at the All-Star Game, but how does Pachulia (5.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game) fit in?

The fans are coming out in droves for the affable Pachulia—the guess here, based off this NBA.com article, is that many of them are from his home country of Georgia—but don't hold your breath waiting to see him face off against Embiid.

Per NBA.com, here is how the votes count:

Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 66th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. All current NBA players and a panel of basketball media will account for 25 percent each, with each participant completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from both conferences.

That puts Pachulia out of the All-Star Game discussion, as the guess here is that the media and players won't see his candidacy in the same way as the fans, but he can still take solace in the fact that he has as great a shot as any to be an NBA champion this year.

3. Can a Team Get to 200?

This exhibition is a far cry from 1953, when Minneapolis Lakers center George Mikan was the All-Star Game MVP in a 79-75 slugfest.

These days, the losing team will score far more than the 1953 game's point total combined. Last year, the East lost by 23 even though it scored 173 points, which was the second-highest point total of any team in NBA All-Star Game history.

In fact, the last three All-Star games have set a record for total points. In other words, the 2016 game beat the record set by the 2015 game, which beat the record by the 2014 game, which set the all-time record.

Given the amount of offensive star power that will be on the court, the lack of defensive effort and the NBA's general trend of increased offense (per basketball-reference.com, teams are averaging 104.8 points per game this year as of games completed through January 15, the highest mark in 24 seasons), it wouldn't be too surprising if we finally see an All-Star team crack the 200-point barrier.