WWE Raw: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for January 16

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of the January 16 episode of WWE Raw.

According to WWE.com, Brock Lesnar will return to Raw this week to hype his appearance in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

However, the story everyone is likely to be talking about is the announcement of Kurt Angle's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Speculation is going to run wild about whether this means we can expect one more match from the Olympic gold medalist, and everyone is going to have a different opinion on who he should face. With the Rumble just under two weeks away, it's always possible Angle could be a surprise entrant.

Will Angle make a special appearance to hype his HOF induction?

How will Lesnar respond to Goldberg defeating him at Survivor Series?

Will Roman Reigns demand a rematch against Chris Jericho for the U.S. title?

Who else will enter the Royal Rumble match?

And lastly, will WWE introduce everyone to United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate?

