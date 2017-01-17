WWE SmackDown: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for January 17

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of the January 17 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Raw women's division has been given multiple opportunities to make history, and SmackDown will have the same opportunity when Becky Lynch challenges Alexa Bliss for the Women's Championship inside a steel cage.

The preview for this week's show on WWE.com is also hyping a big announcement from SmackDown COO Shane McMahon and more in the ongoing storyline involving Randy Orton and The Wyatt Family.

With the Rumble just under two weeks away, more Superstars will likely announce their intentions to enter the Battle Royal to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 33.

Will McMahon announce plans to enter the Royal Rumble match?

Who is next in line for a shot at American Alpha's tag titles?

When will The Miz ask for his intercontinental title rematch against Dean Ambrose?

Does anyone actually believe Carmella is interested in James Ellsworth?

And lastly, will Lynch regain the women's title inside a steel cage, or will Bliss find a way to keep the belt around her waist?

Make sure to bookmark this page and come back Tuesday night at the start of SmackDown at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Bleacher Report will have answers to these questions and coverage of all the action.