George Godsey, Texans Part Ways: Latest Comments and Reaction

George Godsey will no longer be offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans after the two sides decided to mutually part ways, the team announced Monday.

"I'm grateful for the tireless work ethic and contributions George has made to our team over the last three years," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "I wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Godsey had been the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons after being promoted from quarterback coach in 2015. Houston finished the year ranked 29th in the NFL in yards per game (314.7) and 28th in points per game (17.4).

Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle explained the coach's evolving role as the year progressed:

O'Brien took over playcalling duties from Godsey midseason, then shared them again as season went on. Duo go back to Georgia Tech days. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) January 16, 2017

The Texans finished the regular season with a 9-7 record and the AFC South title before defeating the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the playoffs. Their campaign ended Saturday with a 34-16 loss to the New England Patriots.

Of course, a lot of the success was thanks to a defense that allowed the fewest yards in the NFL.

The offense struggled throughout the year, failing to reach 14 points on six different occasions and never hitting 30 in a single game. Among the biggest disappointments was Brock Osweiler, who finished the regular season with a quarterback rating of 72.2, which ranked 29th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks, per ESPN.

Houston will hope whoever fills the vacancy will get more out of the passing attack next season.