US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Monday Results and Updated Schedule

The 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships continued Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri, with three of the four novice events getting underway.

The competitors involved in the action were looking to gain an edge in the short-program portion before Tuesday's free skate. While plenty can change during the free skate, a handful of competitors have already put themselves in position to walk away from Kansas City with a medal.

Below are the results from Monday and a look at the schedule for the rest of the event:

2017 US Figure Skating Championships: Monday Results Novice Ladies' Short Program Competitor Score First Alysa Liu 48.89 Second Angelina Huang 48.66 Third Ting Cui 47.63 Novice Men's Short Program Competitor Score First Maxim Naumov 55.82 Second Joseph Kang 52.04 Third Dinh Tran 51.98 Novice Pairs's Short Program Competitors Score First Erin Coleman, Derrick Griffin 45.58 Second Ainsley Peterson, Kristofer Ogren 39.67 Third Greta Crafoord, John Crafoord 39.14 Source: IceNetwork.com

2017 US Figure Skating Championships Schedule (Jan. 17-22) Tuesday, Jan. 17 Time (ET) Novice Ladies' Free Skate 9:35 a.m. Novice Men's Free Skate 11:20 a.m. Novice Pairs' Free Skate 2:25 p.m. Novice Dance: U.S. Viennese Waltz 6:35 p.m. Novice Dance: Blues 7:50 p.m. Junior Pairs' Short Program 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 Time (ET) Junior Men's Short Program 9:30 a.m. Novice Dance: Free Dance 11 a.m. Junior Ladies' Short Program 7 p.m. Junior Dance: Short Dance 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 Time (ET) Junior Pairs' Free Skate 12 p.m. Championship Pairs' Short Program 5:30 p.m. Championship Ladies' Short Program 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 Time (ET) Junior Ladies' Free Skate 9:30 a.m. Junior Dance: Free Dance 11:35 a.m. Junior Men's Free Skate 2:40 p.m. Championship Dance: Short Dance 6 p.m. Championship Men's Short Program 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 Time (ET) Championship Pairs' Free Skate (Group 1) 11 a.m. Championship Dance: Free Dance (Group 1) 12:08 p.m. Championship Pairs' Free Skate (Groups 2 & 3) 2:15 p.m. Championship Dance: Free Dance (Groups 2 & 3) 4:33 p.m. Championship Ladies' Free Skate 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 Time (ET) Championship Men's Free Skate 2 p.m. Source: IceNetwork.com

Only 0.23 points separate leader Alysa Liu and Angelina Huang in the novice ladies' division following the short program.

Liu began her routine with a triple lutz and triple toe loop that earned an 11.00 base value. While she lost 0.70 points on her grade of execution, her 10.30 overall score set the tone for the rest of her routine.

Huang scored an 8.50 with a triple flip and double toe loop on her first element and followed up with a triple lutz to anchor her routine.

Four skaters are within 1.54 points of Liu, so Tuesday's novice ladies' free skate is shaping up to be interesting.

In the novice men's division, Maxim Naumov opened a 3.78-point lead over Joseph Kang.

Naumov put together a great routine in which he didn't lose any points for his grade of execution. Kang, on the other hand, lost 1.40 points on his attempted triple toe loop.

Excluding each skater's second element, Naumov and Kang would've scored 24.87 and 24.17 on their executed elements, illustrating how big Kang's mistake could be by the time all is said and done in the event.

Closing out Monday, Erin Coleman and Derrick Griffin built a nearly unassailable lead in the novice pairs' competition. They scored 45.58 in the short program.

Ainsley Peterson and Kristofer Ogren sit in second place, 5.91 points behind the leaders. To put that gap into perspective, that's a bigger margin than the one separating second and sixth place (5.56 points). Peterson and Ogren will need Coleman and Griffin to slip up Tuesday to have any chance of standing atop the podium.

In addition to the conclusion of the novice ladies', men's and pairs' events, the novice dance event is set to begin in the evening and will be followed by the start of the junior pairs' competition.