WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 16

At its highest points, Monday's WWE Raw borrowed the frenetic energy of the Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar returned to the red brand, offering a preview of the destruction he intends to issue at the Jan. 29 pay-per-view. Faceoffs teased potential showdowns during the Rumble match. And enemies collided on a crowded stage.

But as strong as Raw opened and closed, it stumbled on familiar storytelling issues.

A number of feuds remain the narrative equivalent of tires sputtering in the mud. Big Cass vs. Rusev, Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar and Titus O'Neil vs. The New Day all dragged Raw down.

The growing bad blood between the Royal Rumble field helped balance out the show's worst offerings. And Raw's handling of its women's division deserves praise, as well.

From Lesnar's fury to Kevin Owens' vengeance, the following is a breakdown of all that unfolded on Monday's Raw.