Michigan Football: Early Offseason Priority List

Michigan had an excellent 2016 season under Jim Harbaugh’s watch. In Harbaugh’s second season, the Wolverines emerged as a legit College Football Playoff and Big Ten title contender, starting 9-0. But the year ended with an empty feeling and a 1-3 finish to the season.
A 14-13 final-play loss at Iowa, a 30-27 double-overtime loss at Ohio State and a 33-32 Orange Bowl loss to Florida State left the Wolverines with a 10-3 record. Harbaugh and Michigan fans have lofty goals, and work remains to accomplish them. And Michigan certainly enters the offseason with issues that must be resolved. Here’s a look at the early offseason priority list.