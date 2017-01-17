Michigan Football: Early Offseason Priority List

Michigan enters the final two weeks before national signing day in a very good position. The Wolverines have 27 commitments and are ranked No. 3 in Scout.com’s national team rankings, behind only Georgia and Alabama. But Jim Harbaugh’s staff could add as many as four signees by Feb. 1, when recruits are allowed to sign national letters of intent with their chosen programs.

Michigan is still trying to add talent along the defensive line, and one of the biggest targets is 5-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, rated by Scout as the nation’s No. 20 overall player. Solomon is considering Alabama and Georgia along with Michigan, but if he winds up in the fold, it will be a huge get for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines would also love to add impact players at wide receiver. They have three current commitments, led by 5-star Donovan Peoples-Jones, who, as an early enrollee, is already on campus. But Pinson, Alabama, wide receiver Nico Collins would be an excellent addition as well. Michigan is also batting Georgia for Collins’ services, but if he winds up in Ann Arbor, it would be a major boost for an offense seeking difference-makers in the passing game.