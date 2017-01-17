Michigan Football: Early Offseason Priority List

Michigan Football: Early Offseason Priority List
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Jim Harbaugh and MIchigan have plenty of work ahead this offseason.
Michigan had an excellent 2016 season under Jim Harbaugh’s watch. In Harbaugh’s second season, the Wolverines emerged as a legit College Football Playoff and Big Ten title contender, starting 9-0. But the year ended with an empty feeling and a 1-3 finish to the season.

A 14-13 final-play loss at Iowa, a 30-27 double-overtime loss at Ohio State and a 33-32 Orange Bowl loss to Florida State left the Wolverines with a 10-3 record. Harbaugh and Michigan fans have lofty goals, and work remains to accomplish them. And Michigan certainly enters the offseason with issues that must be resolved. Here’s a look at the early offseason priority list.

