Best Sports Stuff Right Now: Trash Talk, Final Days and the New GOAT?

A week headlined by Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady is bound to go down as a classic.

The NFL spit out arguably its four best quarterbacks for a wild conference championship week. It's amazing for sporting fans, though far from the only thing to look forward to right now.

With NFL teams moving, drama in the Big Apple and a possible Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor showdown still a thing, among many other happenings, sports fans can't afford to blink.

As 2017 continues to try to one-up its predecessor, the biggest winners remain the fans. Here is a look at the best sports stuff happening right now.