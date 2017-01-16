2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Results, Latest Rankings and Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester United U23 hit an injury-time winner to break Liverpool U23 hearts as the Red Devils collected a 1-0 victory on their travels in Premier League 2.

The visitors had witnessed a late penalty saved by Reds goalkeeper Shamal George, but United pushed hard until the bitter end, grabbing a very late goal as Matty Willock settled the match.

Group 1 leaders Everton continued their fine form at the top of the division, defeating Reading 3-0 on Merseyside.

Here are the full results from Monday, including latest standings and upcoming fixtures:

2016-17 Premier League 2: Monday Results Home Score Away Norwich City 2-2 Fulham Aston Villa 0-0 Middlesbrough Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 West Ham United Everton 3-0 Reading Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United Southampton 1-3 Arsenal Swansea City 3-1 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Blackburn Rovers Flashscore.com

2016-17 Premier League 2: Group 1 Standings Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Everton U23 14 10 2 2 32 10 32 2 Manchester Cit… 14 8 4 2 27 17 28 3 Liverpool U23 13 7 2 4 26 16 23 4 Chelsea U23 14 5 7 2 28 18 22 5 Arsenal U23 14 7 1 6 22 19 22 6 Sunderland U23 13 5 4 4 19 20 19 7 Manchester Uni… 14 4 5 5 14 20 17 8 Southampton U23 14 4 3 7 18 25 15 9 Reading U23 14 4 2 8 23 33 14 10 Tottenham Hots… 14 4 3 7 19 27 13 11 Leicester City U23 23 3 3 7 17 28 12 12 Derby County U23 13 2 3 8 15 27 9 Flashscore.com

2016-17 Premier League 2: Group 2 Standings Pos Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Swansea U23 15 13 0 2 31 16 39 2 Fulham U23 15 8 2 5 31 19 26 3 Newcastle U23 15 8 2 5 26 25 26 4 Wolves U23 13 8 1 4 27 21 25 5 West Ham U23 15 7 3 5 23 20 24 6 Aston Villa U23 15 5 4 6 29 27 19 7 West Brom U23 14 5 3 6 19 19 18 8 Brighton U23 15 4 6 5 12 14 18 9 Blackburn U23 15 4 4 7 12 19 16 10 Norwich U23 15 3 3 9 13 25 12 11 Middlesbrough U23 14 2 5 7 12 21 11 12 Stoke U23 13 2 3 8 14 23 9 Flashscore

2016-17 Premier League 2: Upcoming Matches Date Time Match Jan. 17 7 p.m. Derby vs. Sunderland Jan. 27 1 p.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea Jan. 27 7 p.m. West Ham vs. Aston Villa Flashscore

Monday Recap

There was a late disaster for Liverpool as they welcomed United, and the hosts were deflated as they conceded late into added time.

The first half was a balanced encounter with neither side taking the impetus to pressurise their opponents.

Both teams were cautious, but it was United who had the chances deep into the game.

The visitors were awarded a penalty with only 14 minutes remaining on the clock, but Sean Goss was denied as George made a fine save.

Liverpool's official Twitter feed highlighted the moment:

Time was running out as Liverpool attempted to thwart the United attack, but a header from Willock in the dying embers of the match gave his side the points.

The midfield rose to nod past George after a free-kick was awarded, to the dismay of the Liverpool bench.

Manchester United's official Twitter feed called the action:

Reserves: FT - Liverpool 0 #MUFC 1. Sean Goss has a 76th-min penalty saved before crossing for Matty Willock to head an injury-time winner. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 16, 2017

Everton remain the team to beat in the top division after defeating Reading 3-0 at home.

Nathan Broadhead gave his side the early lead, and second-half strikes from Kieran Dowell and Henry Charsley secured a comprehensive victory.

Arsenal bolstered their campaign with a 3-1 win on the road at Southampton. Stephy Mavididi, Edward Nketiah and prodigy Chris Willock all scored in the second half for the Gunners.

Group 2 leaders Swansea remain in control of proceedings after a hat-trick by Scottish talent Oliver McBurnie gave the south Wales club a 3-1 win against Newcastle United.

It was a hugely disappointing night for Liverpool who weathered the storm against United, only to see a precious point slip through their fingers.

Matty Willock continues to make strides at his club and is developing into an excellent central midfielder after his previous grounding at Arsenal.