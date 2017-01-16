2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Results, Latest Rankings and Schedule

Manchester United U23 hit an injury-time winner to break Liverpool U23 hearts as the Red Devils collected a 1-0 victory on their travels in Premier League 2.
The visitors had witnessed a late penalty saved by Reds goalkeeper Shamal George, but United pushed hard until the bitter end, grabbing a very late goal as Matty Willock settled the match.
Group 1 leaders Everton continued their fine form at the top of the division, defeating Reading 3-0 on Merseyside.
Here are the full results from Monday, including latest standings and upcoming fixtures:
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Norwich City
|2-2
|Fulham
|Aston Villa
|0-0
|Middlesbrough
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|3-0
|West Ham United
|Everton
|3-0
|Reading
|Liverpool
|0-1
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|1-3
|Arsenal
|Swansea City
|3-1
|Newcastle United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3-0
|Blackburn Rovers
Flashscore.com
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Everton U23
|14
|10
|2
|2
|32
|10
|32
|2
|Manchester Cit…
|14
|8
|4
|2
|27
|17
|28
|3
|Liverpool U23
|13
|7
|2
|4
|26
|16
|23
|4
|Chelsea U23
|14
|5
|7
|2
|28
|18
|22
|5
|Arsenal U23
|14
|7
|1
|6
|22
|19
|22
|6
|Sunderland U23
|13
|5
|4
|4
|19
|20
|19
|7
|Manchester Uni…
|14
|4
|5
|5
|14
|20
|17
|8
|Southampton U23
|14
|4
|3
|7
|18
|25
|15
|9
|Reading U23
|14
|4
|2
|8
|23
|33
|14
|10
|Tottenham Hots…
|14
|4
|3
|7
|19
|27
|13
|11
|Leicester City U23
|23
|3
|3
|7
|17
|28
|12
|12
|Derby County U23
|13
|2
|3
|8
|15
|27
|9
Flashscore.com
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|1
|Swansea U23
|15
|13
|0
|2
|31
|16
|39
|2
|Fulham U23
|15
|8
|2
|5
|31
|19
|26
|3
|Newcastle U23
|15
|8
|2
|5
|26
|25
|26
|4
|Wolves U23
|13
|8
|1
|4
|27
|21
|25
|5
|West Ham U23
|15
|7
|3
|5
|23
|20
|24
|6
|Aston Villa U23
|15
|5
|4
|6
|29
|27
|19
|7
|West Brom U23
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|19
|18
|8
|Brighton U23
|15
|4
|6
|5
|12
|14
|18
|9
|Blackburn U23
|15
|4
|4
|7
|12
|19
|16
|10
|Norwich U23
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|25
|12
|11
|Middlesbrough U23
|14
|2
|5
|7
|12
|21
|11
|12
|Stoke U23
|13
|2
|3
|8
|14
|23
|9
Flashscore
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Jan. 17
|7 p.m.
|Derby vs. Sunderland
|Jan. 27
|1 p.m.
|Arsenal vs. Chelsea
|Jan. 27
|7 p.m.
|West Ham vs. Aston Villa
Flashscore
Monday Recap
There was a late disaster for Liverpool as they welcomed United, and the hosts were deflated as they conceded late into added time.
The first half was a balanced encounter with neither side taking the impetus to pressurise their opponents.
Both teams were cautious, but it was United who had the chances deep into the game.
The visitors were awarded a penalty with only 14 minutes remaining on the clock, but Sean Goss was denied as George made a fine save.
Liverpool's official Twitter feed highlighted the moment:
📸 That save from Shamal George! 👏👏👏#LFCU23s 0-0 #MUFCU23s pic.twitter.com/1oul7jXFrw— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2017
Time was running out as Liverpool attempted to thwart the United attack, but a header from Willock in the dying embers of the match gave his side the points.
The midfield rose to nod past George after a free-kick was awarded, to the dismay of the Liverpool bench.
Manchester United's official Twitter feed called the action:
Reserves: FT - Liverpool 0 #MUFC 1. Sean Goss has a 76th-min penalty saved before crossing for Matty Willock to head an injury-time winner.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 16, 2017
Everton remain the team to beat in the top division after defeating Reading 3-0 at home.
Nathan Broadhead gave his side the early lead, and second-half strikes from Kieran Dowell and Henry Charsley secured a comprehensive victory.
Arsenal bolstered their campaign with a 3-1 win on the road at Southampton. Stephy Mavididi, Edward Nketiah and prodigy Chris Willock all scored in the second half for the Gunners.
Group 2 leaders Swansea remain in control of proceedings after a hat-trick by Scottish talent Oliver McBurnie gave the south Wales club a 3-1 win against Newcastle United.
It was a hugely disappointing night for Liverpool who weathered the storm against United, only to see a precious point slip through their fingers.
Matty Willock continues to make strides at his club and is developing into an excellent central midfielder after his previous grounding at Arsenal.