Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kostas Manolas, Memphis Depay

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has dismissed suggestions he could be on the move after reports linked him with a transfer to Manchester United.

According to Corriere della Sera (h/t James Whaling of the Daily Mirror) Arsenal are ready to rival the Red Devils in the chase for the Greece international, who is said to be valued at a whopping £50 million by his current club.

However, the man himself has taken to Instagram to have his say on the exit links, posting the following snap alongside Roma icon Francesco Totti and an accompanying message:

“Write something real instead of make up stories,” reads the caption to the photo, per Calciomercato.com.

Since joining the Giallorossi, Manolas has emerged as a standout defender in Serie A and one of the most exciting centre-backs in European football. Here is a look at what he adds to the heart of the Roma defence:

The 25-year-old has all the attributes needed to thrive in the English game. Manolas relishes physical battles and is a force to be reckoned with in the tackle. Additionally, the defender is composed in possession and alert to sharp movements in the final third.

Per WhoScored.com, there wouldn’t be too much danger of Manolas struggling to cope with the agricultural nature of the Premier League either:

The centre of United’s defence is an area manager Jose Mourinho will surely look to strengthen. Although Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have both impressed as a duo as of late, the pair are not good enough to build a title-winning team on; the Portuguese, as such, will be on the lookout for a long-term partner for Eric Bailly.

Manolas would be ideal for all the reasons aforementioned, but it’s clear he’s keen to stay at Roma for now. Given they sit just a point back on Serie A leaders Juventus having played a game more, he will feel there’s something to be achieved yet at the Stadio Olimpico this term.

Lyon Move for Memphis Depay Again

Kostas Manolas: Only Edin Dzeko (176) has won more aerial duels in Serie A since the start of last season than Manolas (167) #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/lskCgfAZ1K — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 6, 2017

According to Le Parisien (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Lyon have made a second bid for Manchester United winger Memphis Depay.

It’s suggested the Ligue 1 side have improved their offer to €15 million (£13 million) for the Dutchman, having seen a €12 million (£10.5 million) bid turned down already in the window. Depay is said to be keen on making the move Lyon, with personal terms close to being agreed.

United are reportedly considering the offer for the player, who has endured a torrid 18 months since making the switch from PSV Eindhoven. Depay has yet to start a Premier League game in 2016-17, having fallen down the pecking order under Mourinho.

However, as noted by James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, there are obstacles preventing the sale of Depay from being straightforward:

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Combination of high transfer fee & wages proving prohibitive for Depay's suitors.Wonder if #mufc will soften stance & let him leave on loan? — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 5, 2017

When the winger rocked up at Old Trafford many expected him to star in the Premier League. With PSV Eindhoven and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Depay had showcased a taste for the big occasion, wonderful technical ability and predatory instincts in front of goal.

Those traits have not been seen in United colours and a move may go some way to helping the winger start afresh. A potential attacking trio at Lyon of Depay, Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir is tantalising, provided the former can rediscover his electric best.