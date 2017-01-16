Calling Fact or Fiction on the Biggest Speculations in Boxing

The speculation for Andre Ward's possible retitrement comes directly from the light heayvweight champion himself. Over a month ago, Ward told Fight Hype that he was contemplating the end of his career, following his unanimous-decision win over Sergey Kovalev.

In a sense, Ward has accomplished all he can in the sport, in a sense. He won Olympic gold, beat great fighters in two divisions and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But I ultimately think Ward will realize that he owes Kovalev a rematch, in order for his resume to be fully squared with the Boxing Gods.

Beyond Kovalev, there are a number of very impressive challengers at light heavyweight right now. With just a few more bouts, Ward could put himself in the company of the greatest light heavyweights of all time.

If Ward decides the best decision for him and his family is to walk away from the sport, I will still tip my cap to him in respect. He is an all time great.

But I believe he will stay active, earn more money, and chisel out an even more glorified place in boxing lore.