Calling Fact or Fiction on the Biggest Speculations in Boxing

There is nothing that takes up more dead time for boxing fans than speculating over potential fights. In team sports, leagues draw up schedules. The playoffs begin and we know that if Team A beats Team C, they play the winner of Team C vs. Team D. 

In boxing, we have to wait for each individual bout to be made. 

The building drama that surrounds getting a fight made is part of the sport's allure. But the process can turn even an optimist cynical at times. 

