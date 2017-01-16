Calling Fact or Fiction on the Biggest Speculations in Boxing

LM Otero/Associated Press
In a logical boxing universe, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin would have fought last year. Alvarez entered 2016 as the lineal middleweight champion. Golovkin was the only worthy contender to that title.
Instead, last year Alvarez fought Amir Khan and Liam Smith, a welterweight and untested super welterweight. Gennady Golovkin knocked out Dominick Wade, an untested middleweight, and Kell Brook, a welterweight.
So far in 2017, they have both at least secured interesting fights. Golovkin faces Daniel Jacobs in March, who is the true No. 2 fighter in the division, behind only Golovkin himself. Alvarez will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May.
Cynics will note that Alvarez is fighting Chavez at a 164-pound catchweight, after refusing to fight Golovkin at 160. But Alvarez can hardly be faulted for making the fight. Battling the legend's son on Cinco De Mayo weekend will make for a major event.
The speculation will now turn to September, as a possible showdown for Alvarez and Golovkin. Last November, ESPN quoted, Golden Boy's Eddie Gomez, who claimed the bout was still in play for September 2017.
But this fight has become Mayweather-Pacquiao 2.0, as far as I am concerned. Until I see the fight officially signed, I am calling fiction on any speculation that it ever takes place.