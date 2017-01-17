Real Sociedad v Barcelona: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, TV Info

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Sociedad welcome La Liga holders Barcelona to the Anoeta Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday.

The Royals are having a tremendous campaign and sit in fifth place in the top division.

The Blaugrana find themselves in the unexpected position of third in La Liga, trailing Real Madrid and Sevilla in the standings.

Barca made their way to the last eight after edging Athletic Bilbao 4-3 on aggregate in a testing affair. Sociedad defeated Villarreal 4-2 over the two legs.

Here is how you can watch the first leg:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 19

Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, Spain

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S. only)

Live Stream: LaLigaTVLaCopa, beIN Sports Connect, fubo.tv

Preview

David Ramos/Getty Images

Just when you believe Barca might slip, they dust themselves down and post an impressive win to balance the ship.

The Catalans recently smashed five past Las Palmas in the league, running out 5-0 winners as they continue the chase of Los Blancos.

Sociedad have become a difficult outfit to defeat, and they will feel they have a chance of success in the elongated format over two legs.

The hosts have won 10 of their league games this term, and are much improved after a mid-table campaign in 2015-16.

fotopress/Getty Images

The cup allows the Royals to dream of getting to a major final, but the hurdle of Barcelona is always daunting and unattractive.

According to Marca, Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez has been appointed referee for the first leg, and the official has "a dubious history" with the teams after their Copa meeting in 2013/14. Javier Mascherano appeared to foul Carlos Vela in the penalty box in the match, but Gonzalez failed to make the call at the Anoeta.

La Real also have other flashpoints involving the official, and Barca coach Luis Enrique has voiced his concerns about Gonzalez in the past, per Marca.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Sociedad might have hit their ceiling in terms of form this season, but a goalless draw would be a positive scoreline on Thursday.

Barca are always likely to hit plenty of goals at the Camp Nou, but a smash and grab offers the Basque club their best chance if they want to win over two legs.

However, Enrique's side will be overwhelming favourites to get the job done with Lionel Messi pulling the strings, and Sociedad will need a slice of luck to challenge in the second match.