Midseason Grades for Each Boston Celtics Player

The Boston Celtics are living up to the lofty expectations pegged on them by fans, writers and sportsbooks in Las Vegas before the start of the 2016-17 season. They are 26-15 through 41 games, which puts them on pace to finish with a 52-30 record.

Several players (Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley) are in the midst of their best individual seasons, but it took until the past month for the Celtics to rise above the pack and join the Eastern Conference elite. With 13 wins in their last 16 games, they have put themselves in contention to chase down the Toronto Raptors for the No. 2 seed.

However, head coach Brad Stevens is not satisfied with where his squad stands despite its recent surge.

"I think we have to get a lot better," Stevens said Tuesday. "We've played a lot of close games. I think we did the math on it yesterday, 34 of the 41 (games have had margins of) 10 points are less, which is anybody's ballgame. And so we've been fortunate to win quite a few of those. We've lost a couple that you'd like to have back, but all being told, with the injuries and everything that we went through early, we've at least put ourselves in a position to keep competing. But there's a long way to go."

How have the individuals done in this collective process? Since roles differ across the roster, we will grade on a sliding scale: A star like Thomas faces different expectations than a bench player like James Young, so both will be judged accordingly. Players are listed in order of importance.