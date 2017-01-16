Premier League Fixtures: Week 22 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester City attempt to reignite their challenge in the Premier League on Saturday, but they face a difficult task as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has watched his team misfire through the opening half of the season, and the Sky Blues were comprehensively beaten by Everton in their last game, losing 4-0 at Goodison Park.

Chelsea will expect to protect their lead at the top of the division, as Hull City travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

In notable contests, Arsenal play Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, while Manchester United make the short journey south to Stoke City.

Liverpool host Swansea City at Anfield, as they attempt to leapfrog Spurs into second place.

Here is the full upcoming programme of matches in the Premier League, including score predictions:

EPL Week 22: Fixtures and Predictions Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Prediction Saturday, Jan. 21 12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m Liverpool vs. Swansea City 4-2 Saturday, Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Bournemouth vs. Watford 1-2 Saturday, Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Crystal Palace vs. Everton 0-2 Saturday, Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Middlesbrough vs. West Ham United 1-2 Saturday, Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Stoke City vs. Manchester United 2-2 Saturday, Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m West Bromwich Albion vs. Sunderland 2-1 Saturday, Jan. 21 5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Sunday, Jan. 22 12.00 p.m/7 a.m Southampton vs. Leicester City 1-2 Sunday, Jan. 22 2:15 p.m/9:15 a.m Arsenal vs. Burnley 2-0 Sunday, Jan. 22 4:30 p.m/11:30 a.m Chelsea vs. Hull City 2-1 PremierLeague.com, author's predictions

Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Guardiola's dream arrival has turned sour, and fans are now wondering what the Spanish coaching genius will do next to add holistic value to his beleaguered outfit.

City were embarrassed on Merseyside against the Toffees, and their defence was cut to ribbons as it struggled with Everton's direct style.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has failed to transform City into a potent force in his opening months in charge, and even though it is likely the City board will back him into next season, his time to get things right will not be unlimited.

Paddy Power speculated what Guardiola must have been thinking as Everton repeatedly found the net:

Poor Pep Guardiola. What was he thinking yesterday..? pic.twitter.com/BdAAK7BOSZ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 16, 2017

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

City now have the unenviable task of crossing swords with Spurs, whose form has gone through the roof since the return from injury of Harry Kane.

Kane's involvement has witnessed a knock-on effect, and Dele Alli has arrived at the party once again, showing glimpses of last term's amazing performances.

The England internationals are flying, and Kane has 13 goals in only 16 Premier League appearances this season, according to WhoScored.com.

OptaFranz highlighted the difficulty Guardiola now finds himself in after an abject set of results before Tottenham's visit:

59% - Pep #Guardiola won 75% of his competitve matches with @FCBayernEN, but only 59% of his games with @ManCity. Difference. pic.twitter.com/53opjEZfbK — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 16, 2017

Spurs reside in second spot in the table, tied on points with Liverpool but with a superior goal difference. A victory could see them reach within four points of leaders Chelsea, if the Blues fall to a shock defeat against Hull at the Bridge.

Antonio Conte's men continue to be the pacemakers in the league, despite Diego Costa's absence in their last match.

The Tigers have quickly improved under new coach Marco Silva, but they will struggle to find a result against their next opponents.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Hull only have four victories to their name in the league this term, and they might not have the attacking impetus to penetrate on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal continue their title charge at home and welcome Burnley to north London. The Clarets have been brilliant on their own turf, but they are not the same side once they leave Lancashire.

After a poor performance against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester United take the short hop down the M6 to Stoke.

Suffering a tough start to the campaign, the Potters have rediscovered their mojo and will fancy their chances against Jose Mourinho's team—who appeared tired in the recent north-west derby.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool battle Swansea on Merseyside, with Jurgen Klopp's team desperate to get back to winning ways. The Swans have had a defensive nightmare this season, conceding 49 goals in 21 games.

Klopp set his team out to defend against United, and they almost stole the win with a penalty from James Milner.

However, the Reds will be off the leash against the South Wales side, attempting to further catch Chelsea with their "heavy metal" style of pressing and attacking.