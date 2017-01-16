Aaron Rodgers 1st QB to Throw for 350+ Yards in Consecutive Postseason Games

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys with 356 yards passing.

In doing so, he became the first signal-caller to throw for at least 350 yards in consecutive playoff victories, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN). He threw for 362 yards in the team's opening-round victory over the New York Giants.

The Packers got out to an early 21-3 lead in the game but required everything Rodgers had to squeak out a victory thanks to an NFL-best eighth pass of 30-plus yards downfield in the last minute of a half over the last two seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info. The next-closest to Rodgers has just three throws that meet those qualifications.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Rodgers' streak of 318 consecutive passes and 24 touchdown passes without an interception came to an end in Sunday's contest, but that was about all that went wrong for him. His touchdown streak was the second-longest in NFL history behind Tom Brady's 26 in a row without an interception in 2010.

During the Packers' eight-game winning streak since Week 12, Rodgers has completed nearly 69 percent of his passes and thrown for almost 300 yards per game with 21 touchdowns to one interception and an 117.9 passer rating, per Sportsnet Stats.

He and the Packers carry that winning streak on the road again next week into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. Should he win, Rodgers will make his second career trip to the Super Bowl to face either the Pittsburgh Steelers or New England Patriots.