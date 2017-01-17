NBA Teams Most Likely to Hold Fire Sale Ahead of 2017 Trade Deadline

Take a good look at current NBA rosters. By the time the Feb. 23 trade deadline has come and gone, many of them could look significantly different.

We're not referring to the contenders that will pick up a single piece to strengthen their rotations, as the Cleveland Cavaliers did with Kyle Korver. Nor are we concerned with the midlevel teams that will buy at the deadline to aid their playoff chances.

Here, we're interested in the franchises most likely to engage in all-out selling sprees.

Not all of these squads will strip their rosters bare, trading all quality assets devoid of long-term upside to contending organizations. But any of the league's 30 teams that should travel down that path are featured here, alphabetically.