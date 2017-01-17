NBA Teams Most Likely to Hold Fire Sale Ahead of 2017 Trade Deadline

Rocky Widner/Getty Images
Kings SF Rudy Gay
The Sacramento Kings probably aren't going to trade DeMarcus Cousins, no matter how much his outbursts and on-court exploits have driven the rumor mill in previous months and years. ESPN.com's Marc Stein has more, and it all hinges on the league's new collective bargaining agreement:
The Kings, as you surely know by now, are openly desperate to bring their 10-season playoff drought to a halt. Those who know Sacramento best continue to say that, as long as the West's No. 8 seed remains within the Kings' sights, they'll be increasingly reluctant to part with their All-Star center.
But sources also say that the Kings, at season's end, want to pitch Cousins on a long-term partnership in the summertime, knowing he's going to be eligible in July for a Designated Player Extension that could make him one of a handful of $200 million players league wide.
But even if the Kings don't sell Cousins, they could engage in a fire sale.
Falling well outside the playoff picture should prompt them to think about moving Rudy Gay, who's having a strong season but beginning to slow down. The forward is already in his 30s, and it may be better to add young talent and/or draft picks than to continue floundering with him on the roster.
Along similar lines, they could shop Garrett Temple, Darren Collison, Matt Barnes, Kosta Koufos and the team's other veterans, handing more minutes to the youngsters already under contract while increasing future assets.
Sacramento may be too stubborn to pull the plug, even as it falls further behind the Portland Trail Blazers in the race for No. 8. But there's a chance it could finally acquiesce and change the structure of the organization.
Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @fromal09.
Unless otherwise indicated, all stats from Basketball-Reference.com, NBA.com or NBA Math and accurate heading into games on Monday, Jan. 16.