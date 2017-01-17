NBA Teams Most Likely to Hold Fire Sale Ahead of 2017 Trade Deadline

« Prev
1 of 7
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
NBA Teams Most Likely to Hold Fire Sale Ahead of 2017 Trade Deadline
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images
Heat PG Goran Dragic
2.0K
Reads
0
Comments

Take a good look at current NBA rosters. By the time the Feb. 23 trade deadline has come and gone, many of them could look significantly different.

We're not referring to the contenders that will pick up a single piece to strengthen their rotations, as the Cleveland Cavaliers did with Kyle Korver. Nor are we concerned with the midlevel teams that will buy at the deadline to aid their playoff chances.

Here, we're interested in the franchises most likely to engage in all-out selling sprees.  

Not all of these squads will strip their rosters bare, trading all quality assets devoid of long-term upside to contending organizations. But any of the league's 30 teams that should travel down that path are featured here, alphabetically. 

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NBA Newsletter

NBA

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.