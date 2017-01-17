How Cleveland Cavs Should Address Each Area of Need at the NBA Trade Deadline

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

It's good to be the defending NBA champs.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers know a few roster tweaks could make life even better.

"We still got a couple more things we need to do," LeBron James said after the Cavs acquired sharpshooter Kyle Korver, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "We got to get a point guard."

Cleveland has needed a veteran playmaker behind Kyrie Irving all season. Chris Andersen's season-ending ACL tear left the roster lighter than it could be in traditional interior bigs.

The needs ahead of the Feb. 23 deadline aren't major, but they're present. A 126-91 shellacking at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Monday adds at least a modest amount of sting.

The Cavs have different means to address their issues via an open roster spot, a few trade exceptions and a smattering of prospects (including spark-plug scorer Jordan McRae and draft-and-stash prospect Cedi Osman). Each of Cleveland's focus areas has multiple options, the best of which are broken down here.