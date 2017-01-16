AFCON 2017: Monday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast got the defence of their crown off to a stuttering start on Monday, as a determined Togo team held them to a 0-0 draw at the Stade d'Oyem.

Togo dug deep to keep their opponents at bay in a goalless first half and created a couple of opportunities of their own. The Elephants took control of the contest in the second period, although they were unable to muster a goal to take all three points.

Later in the day, D.R. Congo and Morocco will get their competitions underway when they meet in the second Group C match. Here’s a recap of Monday’s action and the matches scheduled for Tuesday, as the first round of fixtures comes to an end.

AFCON 2017: Group C Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Ivory Coast 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 Togo 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BBC Sport

AFCON 2017: Tuesday Fixtures Time (GMT) Group Fixture 4 p.m. D Ghana vs. Uganda 7 p.m. D Mali vs. Egypt BBC Sport

Ivory Coast vs. Togo

The match didn’t start at the most frantic pace, although both sides were able to create chances in the first period. Ivory Coast striker Jonathan Kodjia burst through in the 10th minute but couldn’t get his shot off cleanly before Serge Gakpe closed in.

Togo’s main threat throughout was Emmanuel Adebayor, and their first major opportunity came after he raided down the left flank. Ihlas Bebou then picked the ball up and fed Mathieu Dossevi, but Sylvain Gbohouo was quick off his line to smother the shot.

As Ed Dove of Reuters noted, given he’s currently a free agent, the 32-year-old Adebayor was looking pretty sharp:

Outrageous from @E_Adebayor! Tackles one Ivorian, slaloms past another, then plays delicious cross-field pass w/ outside of foot. Ring rust? — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 16, 2017

Meanwhile, making his competitive debut for Ivory Coast, Wilfried Zaha was vibrant in wide positions. But Togo settled in as the half went on and were able to keep out their illustrious opponents in the latter stages of the first period with relative ease.

Per Jonathan Wilson of the Guardian, a bobbly playing surface was doing little to add fluidity to the contest:

Largely uneventful first half. Cote d'Ivoire 0 Togo 0. Some very strange bounces off the pitch. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) January 16, 2017

At the start of the second period, the champions started to apply pressure and controlled possession, with Zaha and Franck Kessie serving as the most lively attackers. Yet Togo were proving to be obdurate opposition, and as the clock ticked past the hour mark, they were mainly untroubled at the back.

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images Adebayor was a threat throughout for Togo.

Ivory Coast boss Michel Dussuyer looked to his bench for inspiration in the 70th minute, as he withdrew Zaha in place of striker Wilfried Bony. Togo, meanwhile, continued to threaten on the counter and particularly when Adebayor was in possession of the ball.

But the longer the contest went on, the less likely either side looked to break the deadlock, and in the end, there was a sense of both teams settling for a draw.

It's a point that Togo will be delighted with and one that they thoroughly deserved after this combative display. Ivory Coast must improve if they're to match their heroics from a couple of years ago.

D.R. Congo vs. Morocco recap to follow…