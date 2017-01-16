Brock Lesnar on WWE Raw: Preview and Predictions for Beast Incarnate's Return

The road to WWE WrestleMania 33 takes another significant step forward Monday night with Brock Lesnar's return to Raw.

With the Royal Rumble a fortnight away, Lesnar's return is an obvious one in order to hype his appearance in the show's 30-man marquee match.

But how will it go down? Will he end up attacking someone, or will it be a simple appearance standing alongside Paul Heyman as he cuts one of his hallmarked promos? Here's a look at what we could expect.

A Confrontation with Goldberg

The way Goldberg's return to Raw panned out earlier this month was certainly unexpected. While the former WCW champion was expected to show up and merely address his win against Lesnar at Survivor Series, the events of that night were far more surprising.

Goldberg's appearance with Kevin Owens in the closing segment quickly turned into him staring down Roman Reigns, and then Braun Strowman, before attacking Strowman to stand tall as the show ended.

Could Lesnar do something similar on Raw tonight?

He may decide to hype his appearance in the Rumble match by attacking someone like Reigns, laying down a marker—but what he could do instead is have an unexpected showdown with the man who beat him at Survivor Series.

That would be one way for the company to hype one of the most anticipated Rumble matches in years, having Goldberg and Lesnar stare each other down to end a show which, for the last few weeks, has been trailing in the wake of SmackDown.

He Does and Says Nothing

After what happened with Goldberg, WWE fans will be hopeful that Lesnar's showing on Raw will be equally as enthralling.

However, as recent history has shown us, there is the possibility that Lesnar could just show up, stand at Heyman's side for 15 minutes and then disappear.

That won't be all bad, of course, as Heyman is more than capable of hyping a match all on his own.

But WWE fans will want to see some action, and they will want to see proof that Lesnar is ready for the Rumble.

Doing little won't be the most satisfying option.

Attacking Another Star

The surprise element of Goldberg attacking Strowman on Raw a few weeks ago left fans questioning whether WWE may decide to pull the trigger on Lesnar vs. Goldberg before WrestleMania.

For example, could the two men have a confrontation in the Royal Rumble match, leading to a bout at Fastlane in February before they go their different ways for WrestleMania.

So having Lesnar do something similar to what Goldberg did on Raw may make sense in terms of building doubt about what lies in store for both.

And in reality, there are so many possibilities when it comes to candidates for Lesnar to attack. He could go after Roman Reigns, or he could make Chris Jericho his target.

Or maybe Lesnar will wage war on the entire show as frustrations build over the crowd taunting him about his loss to Goldberg?

It will be a fascinating watch no matter what happens.