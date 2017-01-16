Masters Snooker 2017 Results: Updated Draw and Schedule After Monday's Scores

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Mark Allen produced an upset to defeat John Higgins at the 2017 Masters Snooker, prevailing in a titanic final-frame battle to win 6-5 at Alexandra Palace, London, on Monday.

The pair battled valiantly through the early session. Higgins took the opening advantage, but Allen accelerated as he fought back to eliminate the 41-year-old former world champion.

The deciding frame had fans on the edges of their seats, with Higgins needing snookers to survive, but the Northern Irish player hauled himself over the line after missing a brown ball to win the match.

Later, Stuart Bingham takes on Joe Perry in the evening session.

Here are Monday's confirmed results:

Masters Snooker 2017: Monday Results Player Score Player Mark Allen 6-5 John Higgins Stuart Bingham TBD Joe Perry BBC Sport

Here's what the rest of the first-round draw looks like:

Masters Snooker 2017 Draw: Round 1 Date Time (GMT) Match Tuesday, January 17 1 p.m. Judd Trump vs. Marco Fu Tuesday, January 17 7 p.m. Neil Robertson vs. Allister Carter Wednesday, January 18 1 p.m. Mark Selby vs. Mark Williams Wednesday, January 18 7 p.m. Shaun Murphy vs. Barry Hawkins BBC Sport

Monday Recap

Allen pulled off a stunning victory against Scottish legend Higgins, as the drama arrived thick and fast at the Ally Pally in the capital.

The Antrim-born talent initially struggled in the opening two frames as Higgins took control.

The Scotsman—who is a two-time winner of the Masters tournament—grabbed a 2-0 lead, sinking a majestic break of 111.

However, Allen made a break of 51, wrestling back the initiative to level the scores at 2-2 at the mid-session break.

Allen appeared a motivated individual after the return, and he monopolised the table as Higgins was stuck in his seat.

The Scot had made it 3-2 in his favour, but the Pistol found his flow and sunk a century to claim the lead for the first time in the encounter, per World Snooker:

CENTURY | @pistol147 takes the lead for the first time in the match with a cool 104, now 4-3 on Higgins up in a race to 6 #DafabetMasters pic.twitter.com/bpGt7MAp6r — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) January 16, 2017

The closing frames were a chess match, with Higgins slowing down the play to limit his opponent's pace.

Higgins edged the eighth frame to pull one back, but a draw in the next saw a rare respotted black, allowing Allen to obtain the advantage once more.

World Snooker provided footage as Allen took a huge step toward victory:

And THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is how you win a respotted black! 😎 Sensational!#DafabetMasters pic.twitter.com/skgA2BDRdj — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) January 16, 2017

A break of 77 once again witnessed the four-time world champion back on terms, forcing the match into a deciding frame in front of a packed house.

World Snooker highlighted the buoyant atmosphere as Higgins battled back:

This match has the Palace absolutely rocking! 🙌 #DafabetMasters pic.twitter.com/cewUxizczX — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) January 16, 2017

The veteran did not have enough in the tank to complete his recovery, and he needed snookers to elongate his chances.

Allen missed a simple brown-ball pot to win the match, but Higgins' safety finally collapsed, allowing his opponent a path into the quarter finals.

The defeat will be a huge disappointment to the Wizard of Wishaw, who crashed out at the same stage last year.

Allen was a worthy winner, producing high-caliber snooker just at the right moment to stun the legend.