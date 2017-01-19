Crystal Ball Greatness: 10 Athletes Who Will Be Superstars by 2020

Not all sports superstars are equal.

Some athletes only become stars because of their successes in competitions. Others make headlines for their eccentric behavior before, during and after games. Then, there are the athletes who become stars largely because their employers have fans all over the country.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid may be the next face of the NBA. Embiid is playing well that he is healthy, and he is quickly becoming one of the more entertaining figures in the league. Those of you who don't follow Embiid on Twitter are doing the internet incorrectly.

Mallory Pugh may prove herself to be the next USWNT superstar. Connor McDavid is the most exciting prospect to hit the NHL since Sidney Crosby. Derek Carr has the goods to become the best quarterback in the NFL.

All 10 athletes featured in this piece could become household names before 2020. All could also have faded from our memories three years from now. Who among them do you think will be the most successful before January 1, 2020, rolls around?