The Truth Hurts: 10 Franchises in Need of a Reality Check

Michael Bennett and some other members of the Seattle Seahawks have not lost with grace this season.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images Michael Bennett and some other members of the Seattle Seahawks have not lost with grace this season.

A good friend tells someone an uncomfortable truth he or she does not want to hear. As long as the other person listens to reasons, positive changes will result from the difficult conversation.

These teams need a strong-willed ally to sit them down and deliver tough love.

It's often harder to assess a situation from within. Biased players, coaches, front-office executives and fans will try to optimistically see the bright side. Yes, perhaps that late draft pick will have an All-Star season while the veteran on his last leg turns the clock back to 2009. Probably not, though.

Many franchises on this list face a crossroad. Their current rosters aren't built for a title run, and some are headed for future catastrophe without some forward-thinking transactions.

After repeating the same mistake throughout the 21st century, there's little hope for one highlighted organization learning its lesson. For another team, it's too late to reverse an ill-conceived blunder.

For anyone associated with these 10 teams, pull up a chair and take a deep breath. This won't be easy to hear, but they need to hear it.