La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 18 Match

Real Sociedad moved into fifth place in La Liga on Monday, as a professional display earned them a 2-0 win over Malaga at La Rosaleda.

Goals in the second half from Inigo Martinez and Juanmi were enough to see Eusebio Sacristan’s side to a comfortable triumph, continuing their impressive recent run of form. After leapfrogging Villarreal, Sociedad are just two points back on Atletico Madrid, while Malaga remain in 13th after a third successive defeat in the Spanish top flight.

Here’s a look back at Monday’s action, plus a recap of how an absorbing and potentially crucial La Liga weekend panned out.

La Liga 2016-17: Table R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 17 12 4 1 46 16 +30 40 2 Sevilla 18 12 3 3 38 22 +16 39 3 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 47 17 +30 38 4 Atletico Madrid 18 10 4 4 32 14 +18 34 5 Real Sociedad 18 10 2 6 30 25 +5 32 6 Villarreal 18 8 7 3 26 12 +14 31 7 Athletic Club 18 8 4 6 22 19 +3 28 8 Celta Vigo 18 8 3 7 29 32 -3 27 9 Eibar 18 7 5 6 25 24 +1 26 10 Las Palmas 18 6 6 6 27 29 -2 24 11 Espanyol 18 5 8 5 22 25 -3 23 12 Alaves 18 5 7 6 15 18 -3 22 13 Malaga 18 5 6 7 26 31 -5 21 14 Real Betis 18 6 3 9 20 30 -10 21 15 Deportivo La Coruna 18 4 6 8 23 28 -5 18 16 Leganes 18 4 5 9 13 29 -16 17 17 Valencia 17 4 4 9 26 33 -7 16 18 Sporting Gijon 18 3 3 12 19 37 -18 12 19 Granada 18 1 7 10 15 39 -24 10 20 Osasuna 18 1 6 11 17 38 -21 9 BBC Sport

La Liga 2016-17: Week 18 Results Leganes 0-0 Athletic Bilbao Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis Deportivo La Coruna 0-0 Villarreal Valencia 2-1 Espanyol Celta Vigo 1-0 Alaves Sporting Gijon 2-3 Eibar Granada 1-1 Osasuna Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid Malaga 0-2 Real Sociedad BBC Sport

Monday Review

Given Villarreal unexpectedly dropped points at Deportivo La Coruna over the weekend, Sociedad had a brilliant opportunity to move up the table with a win on Monday.

It took the Basque outfit some time to assert themselves on the contest, although Willian Jose’s snapshot from distance in the 12th minute, which flashed narrowly wide, was a message to Malaga about what this team is capable of.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images The first half was an even encounter.

David Zurutuza also came close for the visitors, after some smart footwork saw him escape the attention of his marker before firing over. But at the break neither side had stamped their authority on the match, with Malaga’s plan of playing on the counter-attack not troubling Sociedad.

Five minutes after the restart, the game got the goal it needed. Martinez was the man who broke the deadlock, as his free-kick from the edge of the box ricocheted off a Malaga defender and beyond Carlos Kameni.

Per OptaJose, the defender has long been one of the most prolific players in his position in La Liga:

3 - Defenders with most goals in La Liga since 2011/12:

Sergio Ramos 21

Óscar De Marcos 17

IÑIGO MARTÍNEZ 16

Cannon. pic.twitter.com/x5hmfemkRS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 16, 2017

The opener emboldened La Real, who suddenly had much more purpose in their passing. They continued to threaten from set pieces too, with Aritz Elustondo heading narrowly wide from a corner. It proved to be a warning the hosts didn’t heed.

Indeed, another corner was fizzed into the area and after Willian Jose’s knockdown, Juanmi was the man quickest to react in the box, doubling the visitors’ advantage with 28 minutes to play.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Sacristan’s side are in superb form at the moment.

Malaga looked a beaten outfit after the second goal and with star attacker Sandro Ramirez having hobbled off in the first period due to an injury, their forward forays lacked the ingenuity needed to break down a solid Sociedad defence.

It meant Sacristan’s men were unflustered in the final stages, keeping their two-goal lead intact to surge up the table.

Weekend Review

Sevilla blew the title race wide open once again in La Liga on Sunday, as they staged a stunning late show to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Los Blancos looked set to extend their remarkable unbeaten run of 40 games unbeaten when Cristiano Ronaldo gave them the lead from the penalty spot. However, an own goal from Sergio Ramos in the 85th minute levelled the game for the hosts, before Stevan Jovetic fired home a wonderful winner in stoppage time.

As we can see here courtesy of the Guardian’s Sid Lowe, there was a remarkable atmosphere conjured by those in attendance for the contest too:

It’s a win that pushes Sevilla to within just one point of Real having played a game more. Suddenly, the Andalusian outfit look as though they’re capable of pushing for what would be an incredible title triumph under their fearless manager Jorge Sampaoli.

The result also brought Barcelona back into contention, as they’re just a point further back on Sevilla; the Blaugrana turned in one of their best performances of the season to hammer Las Palmas 5-0 on Saturday.

David Ramos/Getty Images Messi and Suarez were on form against Las Palmas.

Luis Suarez struck a brace, while Lionel Messi, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal also got on the scoresheet on the day. Sports journalist Rafael Hernandez was impressed with what he saw from the home side, although stated more improvement is needed:

A match that won’t quash my doubts, 90 minutes of excellency in what has been a subpar season. Suárez picking up where he left off too. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 14, 2017

Elsewhere at the top, Atletico Madrid continued their solid start to 2017, notching a determined 1-0 win at home to Real Betis. Nicolas Gaitan, who has failed to find form since his move from Benfica in the summer, netted the winner on a rare start. Villarreal, meanwhile, lost ground after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Deportivo La Coruna.

Valencia also picked up a huge victory, as they beat Espanyol 2-1 to pull clear of relegation trouble. Los Che are now four points clear of the bottom three spots and they also have a game in hand on their positional rivals.