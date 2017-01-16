Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Golden State Warriors (34-6) will try to snap a four-game series losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-10) as solid home favorites Monday.

The top teams in each conference will meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers upset the Warriors 109-108 as 3.5-point home underdogs this past Christmas after rallying back from a 3-1 deficit to top Golden State for their first league championship in the NBA Finals last June.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total is at 226, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 116-106 Warriors (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Cavaliers can cover the spread

Cleveland has Golden State's number right now in more ways than one, going a perfect 4-0 against the spread in winning the past four meetings. The Cavaliers have been underdogs in three of those games, holding the Warriors to an average of just under 99 points.

Golden State is also only 1-5 ATS in its six games played so far in 2017, covering the spread for the first time this year in a 127-107 rout of the Detroit Pistons as 13.5-point home chalk last Thursday.

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Much like the Warriors, Cleveland has gotten off to a rough start in 2017 with a 1-6 mark ATS, ending a six-game skid versus the number with a 120-108 win over the Sacramento Kings as a 6.5-point road favorite Friday.

The Cavaliers close out a six-game road trip in Oakland and have gone 2-2 straight up and 0-4 ATS in the first four games before beating Sacramento. Golden State is the hotter team of the two overall as well, bringing a three-game winning streak into this rematch with revenge on its mind.

Smart pick

The line on this matchup is higher than any meeting since Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals when the Warriors won 104-91 as 9.5-point home chalk en route to winning the championship.

The oddsmakers obviously are taking into account the revenge factor and current state of both teams, giving a clear advantage to Golden State at home. The fans at Oracle Arena will give their team a big boost as the Warriors win and cover.

Betting trends

The Cavaliers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

The Warriors are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone over in 10 of Cleveland's last 14 games on the road.

