Didier Drogba Banner Unfurled by Marseille Fans After Striker's Comment on Wages

Marseille supporters are not keen on a reunion with their former forward Didier Drogba, as they unfurled a banner on Sunday encouraging the veteran to “go back to China.”

The 38-year-old is currently a free agent, having departed Montreal Impact at the end of the 2016 Major League Soccer season. Drogba hinted recently he’d be keen on a return to the Ligue 1 club, but ahead of Marseille’s clash with Monaco on Sunday, the supporters made their own feelings known.

“Drogba, stop saying you love L'OM; you make in a month what we won't earn in a lifetime,” read a banner at the Stade Velodrome ahead of the match, per Tom Farmery of the MailOnline. “Stop feeling sorry for yourself and go back to China.”

Here’s a look at what the Marseille supporters had to say, per BBC Sport’s Oluwashina Okeleji:

Earlier this month, Drogba suggested a move back to the club could be in the cards.

“I hope to be able to hold my promise one day [to return to Marseille]; it can be done,” he said to Canal+ (h/t Goal). “You just have to take the time to sit down and talk."

However, the striker also insisted he would not be willing to take a cut in wages to make the switch.

While Drogba is synonymous with Chelsea, having enjoyed two trophy-laden spells at Stamford Bridge, he had one memorable campaign with Marseille in 2003-04, netting 32 goals and helping the team to the UEFA Cup final. The Ivory Coast international spent the 2012-13 season in China after leaving the Blues for the first time.

The Chelsea legend showed he can still cut it at a high level last season, as he helped Impact qualify for the MLS Conference Finals. Drogba led the line brilliantly throughout the campaign, netting 21 goals in total.

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images Drogba's career took off during his time with Marseille.

Despite his advancing years, it seems as though plenty of teams are looking to snap up the striker. Corinthians' sporting director Flavio Adauto recently stated the club was “in negotiations” with Drogba about a possible move to Brazil, per Paul Vinnell of Sky Sports.

The man himself thinks he still has plenty to offer too.

“I want to play,” he told Canal+. “I still have my legs and I'm still like a kid with the ball.”

Following a difficult start to the season, Marseille have rediscovered some form as of late under manager Rudi Garcia. While they were humbled 4-1 by free-scoring Monaco on Sunday, prior to the contest, they strung together an impressive four wins in succession in the league and currently sit in sixth.