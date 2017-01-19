10 Hyper-Talented Athletes Who Haven't Lived Up to the Hype (Yet)

Talent alone doesn't make somebody a superstar. Athletes can possess all the goods in the world and still fall short of shattering expectations.

Using current athletes only, we broke down 10 hyper-talented sports figures who haven't yet lived up to the hype. This piece dives into the MLB, NFL, soccer, tennis and the NBA. Those sporting bodies have provided enough content to produce a quality list.

Remember, these are athletes who posses all of the talent in the world. Yet for whatever reason—stuff we'll explore—they haven't become household names. Check out who made the final cut by starting the slideshow.