10 Hyper-Talented Athletes Who Haven't Lived Up to the Hype (Yet)

Philadelphia 76ers fans have begun to trust the process. The emergence of Joel Embiid as a perennial superstar has alleviated pressure and made this roster fun once again.
Lost in the shuffle of constant top draft picks has been Jahlil Okafor—not to mention Nerlens Noel. Okafor was prodigy at Duke. He used his 6'11" frame and soft touch to consume buckets near the rim and in the mid-range area of the floor.
Okafor was drated No. 3 overall to the 76ers in 2015 with the hope he would bring that scoring propensity over to the NBA level. It hasn't been all roses and glasses of sherry.
His rookie season was productive at first glance. Okafor averaged 17.5 points and seven rebounds per game. This season, as he's faced relegation to the bench behind the play of Embiid, his totals have dipped to 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds on average.
ESPN's Zach Lowe has focused on the fact Okafor is playing like a man a quarter of his size: "Okafor is still a black hole in the post. He's rebounding like a wing player, again. He's constantly late on rotations, and worse yet, when he realizes he's late, he doesn't exactly respond with urgency."
As Lowe points out, there's still plenty of time for him to turn things around. The ability is in place. Okafor's main concern career-wise has been his tumultuous play. Play that doesn't warrant any sort of hype.
All stats, box scores and information via Sports-Reference.com, unless noted otherwise.