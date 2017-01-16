Jimmy Snuka's Steel Cage Dive and the Top Moments from WWE Star's Career

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka's magnum opus saw him jump barefoot from the top of a steel cage, arms outstretched like wings.

Flash bulbs popped as Snuka leaped at Don Muraco. Light glittered along the WWE Hall of Famer's sweaty, sculpted body. A flight that inspired many after it rocked the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Of all the images Snuka left us with, that is the most powerful, the most talked about.

The Fijian wrestler died over the weekend. Family friend The Rock announced his passing on Twitter, relaying word from Snuka's daughter Tamina. WWE.com later confirmed the news.

There is plenty to celebrate about Snuka's career.

Superfly was a pioneer, an enthralling high-flyer and popular babyface. He helped WWE grow into a national power, aided Undertaker's rise and took part in ECW's early history. He had tremendous rivalries complete with many memorable moments.

But that won't be what everyone is talking about in the wake of Snuka's death. Controversy marred his last years.

As Greg Oliver of Slam! Sports detailed, Superfly dealt with a number of run-ins with the law. And in 2015, as CNN's Kevin Conlon noted, Snuka was charged with "third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 1983 slaying of Nancy Argentino, his then-girlfriend."

His declining health and incoherent mental state made headlines too.

As a result, remembering Snuka is a recipe for mixed emotions. His story is a long and complex one.

The following is a chronological look at the highlights from his wrestling career, not a full retrospective of his life in total. It is focused on what he accomplished in the ring, the stories he told between the ropes and the images he left fans with.