Super Bowl 2017: Updated Odds and Predictions Ahead of AFC, NFC Championships

To those who are playing Super Bowl odds this year, you have my apologies.

The divisional round wasn't kind to those who put money on heavyweights. The Dallas Cowboys, though some bettors should have seen it coming with a rookie-led team, came out flat and took a loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Those who banked on the Seattle Seahawks—who looked like a great value all year—had to know the bracket wasn't kind. A road game against the Atlanta Falcons shattered the value buy.

The aftermath heading into championship weekend creates some interesting scenarios. Here is a look at the upcoming playoff schedule:

Game Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Point Spread Prediction Green Bay at Atlanta Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go ATL (-5.5) GB 33-30 Pittsburgh at New England Jan. 22 6:40 p.m. CBS CBSSports.com NE (-4.5) NE 30-27 Author's predictions, OddsShark

This is the toughest slate that bettors have faced all year from a picking standpoint. From a long-term Super Bowl outlook, the four teams that are left standing aren't surprising, but bettors might have a stronger chance at getting this right by flipping a coin.

Oddsmakers have decided to take a rather strong stance, at least as the latest Super Bowl odds show:

Team Odds Green Bay 4-1 Atlanta 13-5 Pittsburgh 4-1 New England 3-2 OddsShark

It's easy to see why oddsmakers aligned themselves in such a manner in the NFC.

The Falcons, after all, looked ready to hoist a Lombardi Trophy while taking care of business against the Seahawks. Atlanta whipped Seattle 36-20, as the supposedly strong Seahawks defense permitted three touchdown passes from Matt Ryan.

Perhaps more importantly, the Falcons made quite the stand on defense, limiting Russell Wilson to a pair of touchdowns and interceptions.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Still, if there is one guy who can match Ryan blow for blow in an offensive shootout regardless of the venue, it is Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has the Packers on an eight-game tear dating back to the end of November. Over the span, he's thrown 21 touchdowns against one interception. Any doubts about his ability on the road against Atlanta should go up in flames after he put up 356 yards with two touchdowns and one pick against a strong Cowboys defense on the road.

Here's the kicker about the NFC matchup—it's easy to forget these two teams met in Week 8.

Back then, the Falcons played host and won 33-32, with Ryan throwing three touchdowns and Rodgers throwing four. A storyline that will get prominent play in the coming week is the fact Rodgers tossed his four scores without Ty Montgomery, Jared Cook and Randall Cobb on the field.

So yes, the game should resemble a flip of the coin with plenty of scoring.

The AFC side is just as perplexing. Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers just went to Kansas City, Missouri, and knocked off the Chiefs in one of the hardest places to play. So no, the idea of the Steelers going to Foxborough and knocking off the New England Patriots isn't so crazy.

It wasn't a pretty game by any means. Big Ben didn't throw for a score. Le'Veon Bell rushed for 170 yards but didn't score. Chris Boswell, though, put the team on his back with six field goals in the 18-16 escape.

"I think it's going to be a showdown," Bell said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "Two great quarterbacks going head to head. Two of the best teams in the AFC. It's time to settle it next week."

The task for bettors is harder than usual thanks to the fact the Patriots got a floater over the middle in the form of a game against the Houston Texans. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdowns and interceptions against possibly the toughest defense he has faced all year, yet the Patriots still came out ahead 34-16.

Further complicating the matter is a statement from New England head coach Bill Belichick after the game, according to USA Today's Henry McKenna:

Logan Ryan says Bill Belichick told Patriots players that their performance tonight wasn't good enough to beat the Steelers or the Chiefs. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 15, 2017

Bettors can lean on a bit of history for this encounter, though. After all, Brady charged into Pittsburgh back in Week 7 and claimed a 27-16 victory. He tossed two scores, and LeGarrette Blount ran for two more.

The first encounter was a good representation of what Brady can do to the Steelers. What his defense can do, not so much. Since Big Ben was injured, Pittsburgh trotted out Landry Jones at quarterback, which allowed the Patriots to stuff Bell, holding him to 81 yards on 21 carries.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

It's only fitting the rematch features both teams at nearly full strength. Provided the Patriots don't fall asleep at the wheel in front of a friendly crowd, Brady should have the productivity to keep the Steelers at a distance.

The picks above set up an encounter between Rodgers and Brady, though it is hard for fans to go wrong no matter which quarterbacks and teams advance. The four remaining signal-callers are once again proof of the position's importance.

Just like they should have in the divisional round, bettors should pick these games and play these odds with the best quarterbacks in mind first. Deciding who that is in each matchup is the difference between heading into the offseason with a smile or needing to worry about how to rebuild the bankroll next year.

