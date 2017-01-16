AP College Basketball Poll 2017: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Baylor's reign atop the college basketball landscape is over after one week.

A road loss to West Virginia sent the Bears descending to No. 6, while Villanova surprisingly returned to the No. 1 spot in the latest Associated Press poll. The Wildcats, who were No. 3 last week, jumped over a Kansas team that has won 16 straight games. They are followed by Kansas, UCLA, Gonzaga and Kentucky to round out the Top Five.

Here is how the entire Top 25 played out:

AP Top 25 Ranking Team 1 Villanova (28) 2 Kansas (32) 3 UCLA (3) 4 Gonzaga (2) 5 Kentucky 6 Baylor 7 West Virginia 7 Creighton 9 North Carolina 10 Florida State 11 Oregon 12 Louisville 13 Butler 14 Arizona 15 Notre Dame 16 Virginia 17 Wisconsin 18 Duke 19 Florida 20 Cincinnati 21 Purdue 22 Xavier 23 Saint Mary's (Cal.) 24 South Carolina 25 Maryland AP.org

After loading up on impressive wins early in the season to rise from unranked to the nation's top spot, Baylor did not have much time to celebrate. West Virginia's press forced 29 Baylor turnovers in an ugly 89-68 loss in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers scored 29 points off turnovers, compared to just six for Baylor. Nathan Adrian scored a game-high 22 points, and Jevon Carter added 17 points and seven assists.

"I have to say, this team on film, they have been impressive," Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters. "But in person, definitely the best pressing team coach Huggins has had. They just make you feel uneasy and uncomfortable."

The win helped propel West Virginia to No. 7, one spot behind the Bears. Baylor's was the only loss suffered by a Top Five team over the last week but was far from the only notable result.

Duke's first full week without coach Mike Krzyzewski went about as poorly as possible. The Blue Devils lost consecutive games to Florida State and Louisville, dropping them 11 spots in the rankings to No. 18. Their 88-72 loss to Florida State appeared to be a season-making triumph for the Seminoles—right until they fell apart down the stretch on a trip to North Carolina.

In what was a back-and-forth affair for most of the contest, the Tar Heels pulled away late for a 96-83 win over Florida State on Saturday.

"They did a much better job of sticking to who they are and playing through themselves and executing their game plan better than we did," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. "They really, really showed up big on the boards. And we had very little resistance."

North Carolina has won four straight games since dropping its ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

Xavier, Minnesota and Kansas State each had a rough week, dropping both of their conference games. Xavier got blown out in a road trip to Villanova before a five-point loss at Butler, which earlier in the week had lost to Creighton. Minnesota's stint in the Top 25 lasted all of a week after the Gophers lost by 18 to Michigan State on the road and by two to Penn State in Happy Valley. Kansas State lost by one to Texas Tech before a nine-point home loss to Baylor.

Ten Top 25 teams had at least one loss over the last seven days, a product of this season's lack of truly dominant teams and the depth in top conferences. In a season so heavily focused on freshman stars, the inconsistency of top teams should make for an interesting March.

Defending champion Villanova has been the most consistent team at the top, with its only loss coming on the road to Butler.

South Carolina and Maryland entered the Top 25.

