UFC Fight Night 103 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

Joe Lauzon def. Marcin Held by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28).

Joe Lauzon picked up the win, but he was quick to tell Jon Anik in the post-fight interview that Marcin Held should have had his hand raised.

And no one is disagreeing with him. It was a poor decision. But in the end, he got the win.

Devin Powell looked terrible in his preliminary contest, but being a fighter off Dana White's show, Lookin' for a Fight, he'll get another chance. The UFC should use him as a warm body who Held can get his first win against. Held showed he's growing, and Powell will allow him to get in some work before taking on another UFC vet.

Lauzon doesn't have too many opponents available with name value, but Rafael Dos Anjos stands out.

Dos Anjos is on a two-fight skid, which means that, in spite of his top-five ranking, he shouldn't get a top-level opponent. Lauzon offers him someone with name value and an engaging fighting style. He is the beneficiary of where Dos Anjos is at in his career.

It's also a meeting of two longtime UFC lightweights who have surprisingly never met inside the cage.