Australian Open 2017 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Monday Singles Bracket

Simona Halep was the biggest casualty at the opening day of the 2017 Australian Open as she suffered a shock first-round defeat at the hands of Shelby Rogers in straight sets.

The top halves of the men's and women's singles bracket took to the court at Melbourne on Monday with Lucas Pouille and Pablo Cuevas the most notable victims of an upset on the men's side.

Among those who progressed to the second round were defending champion Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza and Svetlana Kuznetsova, along with Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Monday was also a good day for the future stars of the game, as noted by ESPN's Chris McKendry:

Here are all the results from the day's action:

Monday's Australian Open Results Result Score Women's Bracket (1) Angelique Kerber bt. Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 Carina Witthoft bt. Eri Hozumi 7-5, 7-6 (6) Kristyna Pliskova bt. Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 (27) Irina-Camelia Begu bt. Yaroslava Shvedova 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 Peng Shuai bt. (23) Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-6 (5) Eugenie Bouchard bt. Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-4 Pauline Parmentier bt. Misaki Doi 7-5, 7-5 Coco Vandeweghe bt. (15) Roberta Vinci 6-1, 7-6 (3) (10) Carla Suarez Navarro bt. Jana Cepelova 6-2, 6-2 Sorana Cirstea bt. Irina Khromacheva 6-2, 6-1 Alison Riske bt. Madison Brengle 7-5, 6-3 (20) Zhang Shuai bt. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 6-3 (32) Anastasija Sevastova bt. Nao Hibino 6-4, ret Kristina Kucova bt. Christina McHale 6-4, 6-0 Samantha Crawford bt. Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 (7) Garbine Muguruza bt. Marina Erakovic 7-5, 6-4 Shelby Rogers bt. (4) Simona Halep 6-3, 6-1 Ashleigh Barty bt. Annika Beck 6-4, 7-5 Mona Barthel bt. Destanee Aiava 6-3, 7-6 (4) (29) Monica Puig bt. Patricia Maria Tig 6-0, 6-1 Varvara Lepchenko bt. (19) Kiki Bertens 7-5, 7-6 (5) Duan Yingying bt. Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-4 Stefanie Vogele bt. Kurumi Nara 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 (13) Venus Williams bt. Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (5), 7-5 (11) Elina Svitolina bt. Galina Voskoboeva 6-0, 6-2 Julia Boserup bt. Francesca Schiavone 6-2, 6-4 Natalia Vikhlyantseva bt. Vania King 6-3, 6-2 (24) Anastasia Pavyluchenkova bt. Evgeniya Rodina 6-1, 7-6 (2) Jelena Jankovic bt. (26) Laura Siegemund 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 Julia Gorges bt. Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Jaimee Fourlis bt. Anna Tatishvili 6-4, 6-3 (8) Svetlana Kuznetsova bt. Mariana Duque Marino 6-0, 6-1 Men's Bracket (1) Andy Murray bt. Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 Andrey Rublev bt. Lu Yen-hsun 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 6-3 Alex De Minaur bt. Gerald Melzer 5-7, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1 (31) Sam Querrey bt. Quentin Halys 6-7 (10), 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 (19) John Isner bt. Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 Mischa Zverev bt. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-4 Malek Jaziri bt. Go Soeda 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 Alexander Bublik bt. (16) Lucas Pouille 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 (10) Tomas Berdych bt. Luca Vanni 6-1, ret Ryan Harrison bt. Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Noah Rubin bt. Bjorn Fratangelo 6-7 (4), 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 (17) Roger Federer bt. Jurgen Melzer 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Lucas Lacko bt. (26) Albert Ramos Vinolas 4-6, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 Dudi Sela bt. Marcel Granollers 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 Jeremy Chardy bt. Nicolas Almagro 4-0, ret (5) Kei Nishikori bt. Andrey Kuznetsov 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2 (4) Stan Wawrinka bt. Martin Klizan 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 Steve Johnson bt. Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Paolo Lorenzi bt. James Duckworth 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4 (29) Viktor Troicki bt. Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, 6-3 Diego Schwartzman bt. (22) Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 Steve Darcis bt. Sam Groth 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Andreas Seppi bt. Paul Henri Mathieu 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 7-5 (14) Nick Kyrgios bt. Gastao Elias 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt. Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Dusan Lajovic bt. Stephane Robert 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Karen Khachanov bt. Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3 (23) Jack Sock bt. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 (27) Bernard Tomic bt. Thomaz Bellucci 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 Victor Estrella Burgos bt. Aljaz Medene 7-6 (7), 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 Dan Evans bt. Facundo Bagnis 7-6 (8), 6-3, 6-1 (7) Marin Cilic bt. Jerzy Janowicz 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 AusOpen.com

Halep Stunned by Rogers

Halep's exit at the hands of Rogers means she has exited the Australian Open at this stage two years running.

The American only managed to convert one of the eight break points she earned in the opening set, but that was enough to go ahead as she served well and returned even more impressively.

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Indeed, according to the Open's official website, Rogers won 43 per cent of her receiving points—10 per cent more than Halep managed, with the fourth seed failing to take the only break point opportunity that came her way.

The second set was even easier for the 24-year-old as Halep struggled with a knee injury, with Rogers capitalising fully to break her three times with a 100 per cent conversion rate.

Halep's injury undoubtedly took its toll as it severely affected her movement across the court—she covered 240 fewer metres in the second set than she had in the first.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old did not use it as an excuse, per WTA Insider:

"Definitely she played well, very high standard. In the 2nd was difficult to move but she deserved to win. She was aggressive, hit strong." — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 16, 2017

As the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg noted, her defeat has opened up her side of the draw somewhat:

Halep's exit cleared a lot of space: one of Rogers, Barty, Barthel, Puig, Lepchenko, Duan, Voegele, Nara, or Venus will make #AusOpen QF. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2017

Kerber in particular could stand to benefit from her exit, as she would have met Halep in the semi-final.

Murray Beats Marchenko in Error-Laden Slog

Murray's opening game with Illya Marchenko set the tone for their clash in the Melbourne heat. BBC Sport's David Law shared the details:

3 double faults, unforced forehand error and Murray is broken in game one. #bbctennis — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) January 16, 2017

The Ukrainian also suffered from the tricky conditions throughout the match, which was punctuated by mistake after mistake on both sides.

Indeed, according to AusOpen.com, Marchenko made 62 unforced errors in just three sets, while Murray will be unhappy to have made 27—though he steadily improved as the match wore on.

The frequency of errors made the contest a fairly unappealing spectacle, with the Scot in particular visibly frustrated at his performance.

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

The world No. 1's superior quality and athleticism ultimately won out, though, with Marchenko fading away rapidly in the final set.

Not all his opponents in Melbourne will offer him as many free points as the Ukrainian did—Murray will need to tighten up his game going into the second round.

There, he'll meet up-and-coming Russian prospect Andrey Rublev, who beat Yen-Hsun Lu 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 6-3.