EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 22 Premier League Fixtures

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur's meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday is the standout match in Week 22 of the Premier League.

Tottenham are on a fine run of six wins in a row and trail leaders Chelsea by seven points. In contrast, City head into the match off the back of a 4-0 defeat away to Everton last weekend and sit fifth in the table.

In other matches, Liverpool play host to Swansea City at Anfield, while Manchester United face a trip to Stoke City.

United's match represents another chance for them to potentially close the gap on local rivals City. Jose Mourinho's side sit two points behind Pep Guardiola's men in sixth and will be desperate to continue their recent strong run.

Scroll down for an in-depth look at the key players across the weekend, plus all the fixtures and score predictions.

EPL Week 22: Fixtures and Predictions Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Prediction Jan. 21 12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m Liverpool vs. Swansea City 3-1 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Bournemouth vs. Watford 1-1 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Crystal Palace vs. Everton 1-1 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Middlesbrough vs. West Ham United 3-1 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Stoke City vs. Manchester United 0-2 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m West Bromwich Albion vs. Sunderland 1-1 Jan. 21 5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Jan. 22 12.00 p.m/7 a.m Southampton vs. Leicester City 1-0 Jan. 22 2:15 p.m/9:15 a.m Arsenal vs. Burnley 2-0 Jan. 22 4:30 p.m/11:30 a.m Chelsea vs. Hull City 4-0 BBC Sport

Key men

John Stones

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Spurs could look to put defender John Stones under huge pressure, and how well he stands up to the test against in-form Harry Kane could prove vital to City's chances of victory.

While the England centre-back shows glimpses of his much-vaunted potential in bringing the ball out of defence and adding flow to City's attacks, there remains big question marks over Stones' defending ability since his big-money move from Everton.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side are among the best at a pressing game and are likely to target the City back line as a weak spot. If they can isolate Stones, they could enjoy success.

Dele Alli

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been in superb form this season and appears to be improving with every match.

He has been at the forefront of Spurs' attacking play, and his link-up alongside Kane and Christian Eriksen has been integral to the club's surge up the Premier League table to second spot.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

There seems to be a newfound maturity to Alli's game, as opposition players have not been able to get under his skin as much as last season. He has subsequently produced more consistent displays, and his impressive goal threat is proving a real asset for the north London side.

Alli is likely to play a key part at the Etihad and will be part of a high-press tactic from Pochettino.

Spurs will aim to close off the supply line to City's midfielders and put pressure on a defence that continues to underperform. It is an issue that Guardiola has shown little signs of addressing and could prove their undoing on Saturday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been by far United's main man this season, and his importance cannot be underestimated.

His 14 Premier League goals put him joint top of the goal charts, and he again looks likely to be a key factor as the Red Devils travel to Stoke.

Ibrahimovic's robust, combative style has worked perfectly in England, and his towering presence at the apex of the United attack sees him not only picking up good goalscoring positions, but also bringing others into play with his ability to draw defenders towards him and hold up the ball.

If Stoke are to come away with a positive result on Saturday, then silencing United's new talisman is sure to prove vital.