Golden Shoe 2016-17: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on January 16

With European Golden Shoe front-runner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unable to add to his Bundesliga tally due to competing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon, there was plenty of movement behind him as several players closed in on his total of 32 points.

Lionel Messi got in on the act as Barcelona put Las Palmas to the sword 5-0, while Mauro Icardi helped Inter Milan to a 3-1 win over Chievo.

In the Premier League, Alexis Sanchez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Diego Costa as the English top-flight's joint-top scorers for the season as they netted in a 4-0 win over Swansea City and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, respectively.

Here's a look at the latest standings:

Golden Shoe 2016-17: Jan. 16 Standings Position Player Team Goals x Factor Points 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 16 x 2.0 32.0 T2 Lionel Messi Barcelona 15 x 2.0 30.0 T2 Mauro Icardi Inter Milan 15 x 2.0 30.0 4 Christian Gytkjaer Rosenborg 19 x 1.5 28.5 T5 Diego Costa Chelsea 14 x 2.0 28.0 T5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 14 x 2.0 28.0 T5 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 14 x 2.0 28.0 8 Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 18 x 1.5 27.0 T9 Andrea Belotti Torino 13 x 2.0 26.0 T9 Luis Suarez Barcelona 13 x 2.0 26.0 T9 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 13 x 2.0 26.0 Various

Each league is assigned a difficulty coefficient by UEFA between one and two, and each goal is multiplied by that to calculate a player's points tally.

Goals scored in the Premier League or La Liga are doubled as they have difficulty coefficients of two, whereas in Ligue 1, they are multiplied by 1.5.

Messi and Icardi Close in on Aubameyang

Luis Suarez handed Barcelona the half-time lead against Las Palmas with his 14th-minute strike, though it would have been 2-0 had Javi Varas not denied Messi with an excellent one-on-one stop shortly before the break.

The Las Palmas goalkeeper undid his good work in the 52nd minute, though, when he fumbled Rafinha's shot from a tight angle straight into Messi's path just three yards out.

Suarez would add to his tally while Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal also got on the scoresheet to complete the rout.

As Barcelona noted on their official Twitter feed, Messi's goal was yet another landmark for the Argentinian:

Mission complete. Leo #Messi: 35 goals against 35 different La Liga opponents #FCBLasPalmas pic.twitter.com/ujNrREuqLA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2017

In Italy, Icardi inspired his side to come from behind to beat Chievo.

With Inter 1-0 down, the striker deftly volleyed in a sublime cross from Antonio Candreva, and he also provided an assist for Ivan Perisic before Eder added a third.

Icardi is in sensational goalscoring form, as Squawka Football demonstrated:

The 23-year-old is now just one goal short of his tally for the entirety of last season, and with relegation candidates Palermo and Pescara awaiting in the coming weeks, it's likely he'll surpass it sooner rather than later.

Sanchez and Ibrahimovic Capitalise on Costa's Absence

Costa was not involved in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, allowing Sanchez and Ibrahimovic to pull level with him on 14 goals.

Sanchez's came with Arsenal already comfortably secure thanks to Olivier Giroud's opener and own goals from Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton, with the Chilean sweeping home a well-struck volley into the top corner from close range.

The forward was substituted soon after, and his reaction divided broadcaster and Arsenal shareholder Piers Morgan and Bleacher Report UK's James McNicholas:

Love how enraged @Alexis_Sanchez always looks when he's subbed. Absolutely spitting blood at Wenger then as he trudged off. #passion #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2017

I love Alexis but this is ridiculous. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 14, 2017

Regardless, Gunners fans will no doubt continue to rejoice their star man's ongoing form, which they'll hope he can maintain when they host Burnley next time out.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic came to Manchester United's rescue on Sunday, as his 84th-minute equaliser saw the Red Devils avoid defeat against their bitter rivals.

The Swede reacted to head home Antonio Valencia's cross after Marouane Fellaini had glanced a header off the post.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Football writer Liam Canning was impressed:

That is a world-class header from Zlatan Ibrahimović. Not many people in the world can do that in the split second he was given. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 15, 2017

The 35-year-old has continued to defy expectations, and his winning mentality is arguably even more important than his prolific goalscoring as far as United are concerned.

He's vital to the Red Devils' chances of securing UEFA Champions League football this season, and he may well prove crucial when United travel to Stoke City on Saturday.