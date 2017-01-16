Sergio Ramos Comments After Scoring an Own Goal in Real Madrid's Loss to Sevilla

Sergio Ramos believes there is no need to single out any Real Madrid player for being at fault after netting an own goal in Los Blancos' 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on Sunday.

According to Marca, he said: "I haven't seen the passage of play, there isn't any need to single anybody out or apologise for it. When we win, we all win together, and when we lose it is the same—we were not able to kill the game off."

Real were leading when a mix-up between Ramos and Raphael Varane led to the former diverting Pablo Sarabia's free-kick past Keylor Navas, and Sevilla ultimately won the game thanks to a late winner from Stevan Jovetic.

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

The Spaniard would have endured an unfamiliar feeling after the error, as OptaJose demonstrated:

1 - Sergio Ramos has scored his first own-goal in La Liga. Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/nmqsHzUqud — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2017

Nevertheless, that Ramos would be the one to score the own goal is fitting after the week he's had, as Spanish football writers Colin Millar and Sid Lowe observed:

S Ramos own goal leading to Sevilla beating Real Madrid, three days after *that* celebration. Biggest football karma since Gerrard's slip. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) January 15, 2017

Sergio Ramos is a one man story generating machine — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 15, 2017

Indeed, the gaffe came just days after Ramos had angered the fans of his hometown club on Thursday—the centre-back netted a panenka penalty to help knock Sevilla out of the Copa del Rey and proceeded to cup his ears at the crowd in response to abuse he'd received from some quarters.

Ramos was perhaps not solely at fault for the own goal, however, as SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete noted:

I also believe Navas should've gone after the ball before Ramos sent it in in Sevilla's first as well. Very poor match by Navas. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) January 15, 2017

The defender has, incredibly, netted 64 goals for Real at the right end, though, and he's been a vital player for the club not only of late but for the entire 12 seasons he's been there.

Sunday's result brought an end to Real's stunning 40-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and offered Barcelona new hope in La Liga's title race.

The Blaugrana are two points behind and have played a game more, but should Los Blancos win their game in hand, the gap will only be five points now instead of eight.

Regardless of who was culpable for the own goal, the unbeaten run was always going to come to an end sooner or later.

What matters now for Ramos and Madrid is how they respond to the setback, which will determine how big an impact the result ultimately has on the title race—whether it merely proves to be a blip on the road to success this season or a turning point that hands the trophy to Barcelona is up to them.