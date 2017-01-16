Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Tuesday Draw

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will start their Australian Open campaigns on Day 2 of the tournament on Tuesday.

Djokovic, the defending men's champion, faces a tricky-looking opener against Fernando Verdasco, while Williams plays Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. Both matches are set to be played in Rod Laver Arena.

Here is the viewing information ahead of Tuesday's play, complete with replay coverage and live-stream details.

Novak Knuckles Down

No. 2 seed Djokovic has a wonderful record at the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season.

He has won the title six times, beating rival Andy Murray in the final for the last two years. Djokovic goes into the tournament on the back of a victory at the Qatar Open, where he defeated the Scot in three sets.

The Serb's form at Melbourne Park is imperious, but he noted that he is not invincible, per an interview with the Australian Open website:

The matchup with Verdasco is an intriguing one, as the Spaniard had five match points before succumbing to Djokovic in their recent semi-final in Qatar.

Per Scott Spits of the Sydney Morning Herald, Djokovic said ahead of the pair's upcoming encounter: "I still haven't had any nightmares, so I can't call it a nightmare draw. I just see it as a huge challenge. I hope I'll be able to deliver. I hope I will not get to the stage where I have to defend match points."

Serena Goes into Battle

Williams is a six-time Australian Open champion, and if the she claims the trophy this year, she will pass Steffi Graf's record of 22 titles in the Open era.

The American should have little trouble progressing against world No. 59 Bencic in her first-round clash, but the Swiss is relishing the chance to face the most decorated active player in tennis.

She said, per Kamakshi Tandon of Tennis.com: "I think I'm super pumped. I think we're going to play on the big court. It's a big match, playing against Serena Williams. It's what everyone's working for."

Williams recently became engaged toco-founder Alexis, but she said her focus is on tennis and not the upcoming nuptials.

As Mike Dickson of the Daily Mail noted, the 36-year-old commented: "It has been great, but I just didn't want to think about it until after Australia because Grand Slams mean a lot to me. I'm being selfish and focused on my career."

Also scheduled on court on Day 2 in the men's draw are Rafael Nadal and No. 3 seed Milos Raonic. In the women's draw, British hopeful Johanna Konta begins her bid against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium.