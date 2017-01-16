Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp Comment on Clash During Manchester United-Liverpool

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Jose Mourinho's touchline confrontation with Jurgen Klopp during Sunday's 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Liverpool was because the German believed the Special One was attempting to get Roberto Firmino sent off, according to the Portuguese boss.

Per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson, he said: "[Klopp] thought I was asking for his player to be sent off. I wasn’t. There was no problem at all. I think the game was correct."

The managers clashed after Ander Herrera and Firmino had done so on the pitch, with both players receiving a yellow card for their troubles.

More to follow.  

