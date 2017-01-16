Liverpool Stock Exchange: Analysing the Reds' Squad at the Start of 2017

Jurgen Klopp and Emre Can applaud Liverpool's away support at Old Trafford.

After Sunday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, Liverpool are still chasing their first win of 2017.

In four outings since the turn of the year, Jurgen Klopp's squad have let slip leads against Sunderland (twice) and Manchester United in Premier League action, as well as failing to find a way to beat League Two side Plymouth Argyle at Anfield in the FA Cup.

Throw in a below-par display at Southampton in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final and it would be easy to start looking at the panic button, even if it's not quite necessary to press it just yet.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equaliser denied Liverpool all three points against Manchester United, but that doesn't mean it should be all doom and gloom.

"The Reds' wait for a first win of 2017 goes on but this was an afternoon which breathed new life into their pursuit of silverware this season," James Pearce wrote in the Liverpool Echo. "It marked the end of their recent wobble rather than the continuation of it."

At the end of the storm, there’s a golden sky, right?

The Reds are still in the hunt for three trophies and, after the long trip for the replay with Plymouth on Wednesday, will enjoy home comforts for the remainder of January.

After the busy festive period and the tough trip to Manchester United, Bleacher Report takes the time to look at whose stock has risen and fallen over the past few weeks.