Andy Murray eased into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday as he beat Illya Marchenko in straight sets, but the world No. 1 was made to work for his 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory.

The Ukrainian particularly caused problems when he went a break up in the second set, but the Scot responded well to the setback, and after edging out his opponent in a hard fought tiebreaker, he made short work of him in the third.

Murray will face qualifier Andrey Rublev in the next round.

