Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn Results: Winner, Reaction from UFC Fight Night 103

“The Prodigy” never had a shot.

Yair Rodriguez entered as one of the shining future stars for the UFC, and he performed up to that billing. B.J. Penn was ousted without much trouble. Rodriguez’s speed and tenacity blew through the former lightweight and welterweight champion in just over one round of action.

The official technical-knockout stoppage came at 0:24 of the second round.

Rodriguez opened the action with a big kick to the body. He tried to launch a spinning attack, but Penn worked his way inside to clinch with the rangy youngster. He was unable to hold the position for very long.

Rodriguez’s speed was on display early, although he was erratic with his striking in the opening 90 seconds.

Penn got stunned by the various high kicks Rodriguez was throwing, but he maintained his composure. The former champion was content in pacing himself while the prospect fired away with shot after shot. The problem with the strategy was Rodriguez was landing. A lot.

Time comes for everyone. BJ got tapped on the shoulder a few years back, just couldn't face it. Hard to ignore it again. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) January 16, 2017

Penn got backed up to the fence, and Rodriguez went to work. Penn’s legendary toughness was on full display as he survived the onslaught. It was all Rodriguez in the first five minutes as Penn looked a little lost dealing with the speed and variety Rodriguez brought to the table.

Rodriguez dropped Penn immediately in the second with a front kick-right hand combination, and a furious finishing flurry put the Hall of Famer away.

Someone save BJ from himself. Tonight was sad. Again. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2017

Wasn't feeling Penn's return from the get-go. Stayed low-key about it out of respect. But, yeah, that was exactly why ... — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) January 16, 2017

Penn had nothing for the young gun.

The Hawaiian came out of retirement for this fight, but the showing should show him and everyone else he should go back into retirement. Father Time catches up to everyone, and he had already caught Penn by age 38. Rodriguez torching him should only further highlight that his run is done in this sport.

As for Rodriguez, sky's the limit.

He entered ranked as the No. 10 contender in the official UFC rankings. After dispatching Penn in this fashion, he should receive a sizable bump up the ladder. His six-fight win streak is now only behind the two champions: Max Holloway (nine) and Conor McGregor (seven).

Rodriguez is not the future anymore. He is the present.