B/R Recruiting Notebook: Top-Ranked Uncommited JUCO Prospect Close to Decision

Credit: Scout.com With a little more than two weeks until national signing day, 4-star junior college linebacker Gary Johnson is inching closer to a decision. Johnson, the nation's top-ranked uncommitted JUCO prospect, has Texas, Arizona State, Oregon and Louisville among the schools high on his list.

National signing day is roughly two weeks away, and recruiting is in high gear, as programs are finalizing their 2017 classes—whether that means landing elite, uncommitted targets, finding diamonds in the rough in the 11th hour or swaying athletes once committed to another program.

Saturday kicked the weekend off strong with huge flips in the favors of Nebraska, Michigan State, Oregon and Kentucky. The Cornhuskers landed 4-star wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, while the Spartans landed 4-star linebacker Antjuan Simmons. Both once were committed to Ohio State.

Oregon added a big piece to its puzzle in 4-star quarterback Braxton Burmeister after he flipped from Arizona. Additionally, Kentucky managed to land one of its biggest pledges in the Mark Stoops era in 4-star athlete Lynn Bowden, a one-time Indiana commit.

While Saturday was action-packed, Sunday proved to be a huge day for Baylor. The Bears, under new head coach Matt Rhule, landed four commitments in its first official visit weekend of the new year—including three offensive linemen.

Baylor flipped former Colorado pledge Xavier Newman and also added 3-stars Jason Moore and Eleasah Anderson. A fourth pledge, 3-star Trestan Ebner, can play both sides of the ball at either wide receiver, cornerback or safety.

Here are a few updates on players to watch between now and national signing day—including a highly coveted junior college standout.

No. 1 JUCO LB talks Texas visit, future trips

The nation's highest-ranked uncommitted junior college prospect is nearing a decision. Dodge City Community College linebacker Gary Johnson is fresh off an official visit to Texas and may have two more visits left before announcing his verbal commitment.

Johnson, the No. 1 JUCO inside linebacker and No. 3 JUCO player overall according to Scout.com, said he is considering an official visit to Louisville this weekend. The 4-star talent said he has an official planned to Oregon the weekend of Jan. 27.

The trip to Texas, he said, served as a measuring stick for the upcoming visits. He said he was a fan of the facilities, and he likes how the new coaching staff, led by head coach Tom Herman, is on a mission to turn the program around expeditiously.

"I knew most of [the staff] from Houston. I know the fanbase is crazy, too," Johnson said. "I found out a lot about Texas. They've always had a winning football team, and I know the new coaches are wanting to get that back."

Johnson took an official to Arizona State last month. He said he will make a final decision on national signing day.

"I just need an opportunity to compete for a starting job," Johnson said. "Distance isn't anything to me. I want to make the right choice to where I can call home."

LSU scores big for 4-star DT; Bama, TCU next

LSU welcomed a monster group of players over the weekend for an official visit, and 4-star defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was one of several in attendance taking in Death Valley. In rating the visit, he quickly gave it high marks.

"It was a 10 to me. I can't even lie," Mathis said. "There was nothing bad about it."

That's great news for LSU, but the race isn't over for the nation's No. 8 defensive tackle, who also is a Scout 100 player. Mathis has an official visit scheduled to Alabama this weekend and one more to TCU the weekend of Jan. 27. LSU, Alabama and TCU have been his top three schools for weeks.

Look for Mathis to make a decision on national signing day. Until then, look for him in the next couple of weeks to try and find in Alabama and TCU what makes him so fond of his current school, Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana.

"Tradition, teamwork, who's going to work together," Mathis said. "I can say my team [at Neville] works together. It's not about one, it's about all. I want wherever I go to be like that.

"I'm just trying to get to know all the coaches better and get to know some more teammates I'll play with in the future. All that's important to me."

Finding comfort essential for 3-star CB

As someone who switched from wide receiver to cornerback his senior year, Samuel Barnes has watched his recruitment soar in a short time. He now claims 16 offers and is drawing closer to making a final decision.

Barnes took an official visit to Texas-San Antonio over the weekend and one to Colorado last month. The 3-star prospect has three visits remaining—if he chooses to take them—and two weekends to book them. Schools like Oregon, UCLA and Oklahoma are potential destinations, he said.

Look for him to focus on finding comfort at his future college home.

"It doesn't matter to me the school name," Barnes said. "All that matters to me is where I'm going, and am I going to be comfortable for the next four years of my life? Can I trust the coaches?"

This month, Barnes has received offers from Oregon, Boise State and Oklahoma. The winning school will get a 6'1", 194-pound athlete who can play either cornerback or safety at the next level.

Sleeper alert: Big WR looking for a chance

Playing in a triple-option offense can limit recruiting looks for a wide receiver. Xander Richards, a big receiver for Centennial High School in Burleson, Texas, wants to deliver a message to college coaches as they prepare to solidify their 2017 recruiting classes.

"I haven't been utilized to my full potential," he said. "I am capable of more than what they have seen so far."

At 6'4" and 180 pounds, Richards is a tall, quick receiver who generated numbers when he touched the ball. Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he caught 29 passes for 676 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. He averaged better than 23 yards per catch.

Currently, Richards is without any offers, but he said he's received correspondence from a few schools, including Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Interest from Eastern Illinois, Missouri State and a few small-school programs also has come.

Damon Sayles is a National Recruiting Analyst for Bleacher Report. All quotes were obtained firsthand. All player ratings are courtesy of Scout.com. Follow Damon via Twitter: @DamonSayles