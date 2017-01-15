Aaron Rodgers, Jared Cook Comment on Win, Final Drive in Packers vs. Cowboys

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook will never have to buy another drink in the state of Wisconsin again after his pivotal 36-yard catch in the fourth quarter of his team's 34-31 NFC Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"I knew it was good," Cook said of the catch, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. "It was a perfect throw by Aaron [Rodgers]."

The veteran also said he has probably never caught a more important pass in his football career, per Demovsky.

Cook dragged both feet as he was falling out of bounds to complete the catch on 3rd-and-20 with three seconds remaining.

That put the Packers in field-goal territory, and Mason Crosby won the game with a 51-yarder as time expired on the next play.

Rodgers is no stranger to making important throws on critical drives. In Green Bay's NFC Wild Card Round win over the New York Giants, he completed a Hail Mary pass to Randall Cobb in the final seconds of the first half.

The Pro Bowl quarterback told reporters he "felt very calm" on Green Bay's final drive Sunday, according to Demovsky.

The MMQB's Robert Klemko also shared this anecdote from Cobb about Cook's reception:

Cobb said the final play was not an actual playcall. Rodgers just told each receiver what to do, like a kid drawing in the dirt. Seriously. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 16, 2017

The Packers will travel to the Georgia Dome next Sunday for a rematch with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. Atlanta prevailed 33-32 when the two teams met in Week 8.

In order to reach its first Super Bowl since the 2010 season, Green Bay may not necessarily need Rodgers to repeat his late-game heroics against the Cowboys, but the Packers will be counting on him to torch a secondary that allowed 266.7 yards per game through the air in the regular season.