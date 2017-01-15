Cowboys vs. Packers: Full Report Card Grades for Dallas

It was a spectacular season for the Dallas Cowboys. All hopes of a deep playoff run were thought to go down the drain when Tony Romo went down with a back injury in the preseason. But then came along Dak Prescott, a player that drew many compared to Tim Tebow coming out of college. Led by rookies Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys transformed in front of everyone's eyes.

But sometimes, the best team in the NFC isn't always the best team in the playoffs. On Sunday, the Cowboys hosted the greatest quarterback in football at the moment in Aaron Rodgers. Riding a seven-game win streak, the Cowboys know that they were going to have their hands full with Rodgers. After last week's victory against the New York Giants, Rodgers stated that getting off to a better start was key.

The Packers got off to just that after scoring touchdowns on three straight drives, giving Green Bay a 21-3 lead in a hurry. It didn't look good for the Cowboys at that point near the beginning of the second quarter, but 10 unanswered points near the end of the first half put the Cowboys in striking distance.

Green Bay received the ball in the second half and picked up right where its prolific offense left off, putting together an easy six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. In response to that drive, the Cowboys entered the Packers red zone. But Micah Hyde read and jumped a bubble screen route for an interception. At that point, it seemed all but over as the Packers were waltzing down the field, looking to go up three possessions to put the game away.

But Rodgers finally threw a bad pass, an underthrown ball falling into the hands of Cowboys utility player Jeff Heath, giving the No. 1 seed in the NFC some life. Dallas responded with a 10-play, 59-yard touchdown drive to put them down by 8. In need of another stop, the Cowboys got the Packers to punt on a three-and-out.

In 11 plays, the Cowboys methodically moved down the field in an 80-yard drive with a terrific balance of run and pass. Near the goal-line, Prescott found Jason Witten for a touchdown pass. The reception was Witten's first in post-season play of his career. Prescott converted on the two-point conversion on a quarterback draw to tie it up.

Tied at 28, Green Bay had about two and a half minutes to work with to connect on a field goal. Despite the distance of a 58-yard attempt and a knuckleball of a kick, Mason Crosby connected to give the Packers a three-point lead.

Dallas would take over with 1:33 left to get into field goal range for Dan Bailey. However, after completions of 24 and 11 to start the drive, it looked like the Cowboys could actually take the lead by scoring a touchdown. However, the Cowboys clocked the ball on first down, stopping the flow of the offense and giving the Packers time to make adjustments and substitutions. Prescott found Cole Beasley on second down for a gain of eight. At that point, the Cowboys had a timeout to work with.

Because they were already in field goal range, it looked like the Cowboys were going to run the ball to not only move the chains, but to also wind the clock down. Instead, Prescott dropped back and dialed up a pass towards Dez Bryant's way. The play was batted at the line of scrimmage. Bailey connected on a 52-yard field goal to tie it up, but it gave way for Rodgers to have 35 seconds to drive down the field.

Green Bay was able to move 43 yards in six plays to set up a field goal attempt for Crosby. But the big play of the drive was Rodgers on the run connecting with Jared Cook near the sideline to put the Packers within field goal range. The throw came on 3rd & 20 after the Cowboys got a sack. Crosby was able to connect on the 52-yard kick, sending the Packers to the NFC Championship and booting the Cowboys from the playoffs. Another gut-wrenching defeat for the Cowboys to the same team they lost to in 2014.

Read on for full grades and analysis from the Cowboys' playoff loss.