Sony Open 2017: Final Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts

Justin Thomas set an all-time PGA Tour scoring record in his win at the 2017 Sony Open, finishing with a 27-under-par 253.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the accomplishment:

Justin Thomas shot 253 at Sony Open, lowest 4-round score in PGA TOUR history.



Previous:Tommy Armour III 254, 2003 Valero Texas Open — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2017

This was the second win in a row and the third of the season for Thomas, who's quickly becoming one of the top golfers in the world.

PGA Tour Media provided an incredible note on Thomas' recent success:

The last time a player won by 3 or more in back-to-back weeks on the @PGATOUR was @TigerWoods at the 2009 Buick Open and @WGC_Bridgestone — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) January 16, 2017

In reality, everyone else was just chasing second place Sunday while the 23-year-old pulled away from the field. In the end, Justin Rose edged Jordan Spieth for the No. 2 spot at 20 under.

Here's a look at the final results, via PGA.com:

Thomas took home a significant share of the event's $6 million purse with some other big names taking home solid paychecks:

Sony Open Results and Payouts POS PLAYER TO PAR EARNINGS 1 Justin Thomas -27 $1,080,000.00 2 Justin Rose -20 $648,000.00 3 Jordan Spieth -19 $408,000.00 T4 Kevin Kisner -18 $264,000.00 T4 Jamie Lovemark -18 $264,000.00 T6 Gary Woodland -17 $208,500.00 T6 Zach Johnson -17 $208,500.00 T8 Chez Reavie -16 $180,000.00 T8 Charles Howell III -16 $180,000.00 10 Jim Herman -15 $162,000.00 ESPN.com

A week after winning the Tournament of Champions, Thomas kept his momentum going Thursday with a 59 in Round 1. He followed that up with rounds of 64 and 65 to take a seven-stroke lead into the final day.

ESPN Stats & Info noted how safe his lead was Sunday:

Justin Thomas enters final round w/ 7-shot lead. No player in #pgatour history has failed to convert a 54-hole lead of 7+ shots into victory pic.twitter.com/XWAg5DJheY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2017

While he started relatively slowly with a bogey and six pars on his first seven holes, Thomas was able to maintain his lead with a pair of birdies to finish the front nine.

His long drives were once again a key, including this one on the ninth hole, via the PGA Tour:

As the round continued, he showed off his versatility, and Mike O'Malley of Golf Digest joked about how well Thomas played:

Through 68 holes, Justin Thomas has three eagles and 25 birdies. But he's gonna have to answer to Nick Saban for the five bogeys. — Mike O'Malley (@GD_MikeO) January 16, 2017

The only question on the final few holes was whether Thomas would set the all-time record for the best 72-hole score.

With a birdie on his 18th hole, he moved to 27 under for the tournament with a score of 253, the lowest ever on the PGA Tour.

It was a one-man show throughout the week in Honolulu.

SportsCenter compared Thomas to another star:

Justin Thomas is the 1st player since Tiger Woods in 2013 to win three of his first five official starts on the PGA TOUR. pic.twitter.com/qpfjVIZVSR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2017

Spieth also played well for the second week in a row, posting a final-round 63 that put him at 19 strokes under par for the tournament.

Jason Sobel of ESPN.com discussed the strong performance:

Gonna be a couple of pretty solid, under-the-radar, top-three finishes to start the year for Justin Thomas' good friend Jordan Spieth. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) January 16, 2017

He ended up in third place, finishing all four rounds with a 67 or better.

Rose filled out an impressive leaderboard with a 64 that featured seven birdies. He ended his week at 20 under overall.

At 17 under overall, Zach Johnson, who shot a 61 in Round 2 and entered the day in second place, tied for sixth behind Kevin Kisner and Jamie Lovemark, who were both 18 under.

Chez Reavie was also on fire Sunday, shooting a 28 on his first nine holes before finishing with a 61 on the day.

This hole-in-one on No. 17 was one of the best shots of the day, courtesy of the PGA Tour:

🚨ACE ALERT🚨



Chez Reavie is going LOW today at Waialae. pic.twitter.com/TdcnKJzcLD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2017

There were some thoughts about another 59, but a pedestrian finish prevented that. Still, Reavie ended with a solid 16-under for the week to put him in a tie for eighth.

The week belonged to Thomas, though, who might be ready to take the golf world by storm in 2017.

After back-to-back tournaments in Hawaii, the PGA Tour will return to the mainland next week with the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California. Jason Dufner is the defending champion, but there are some red-hot golfers who will challenge him.

Postgame Reaction

Despite coming into Sunday with a seven-stroke lead, Thomas was still concerned about his lead.

"It was really hard," he said after the win, per Kevin Casey of Golfweek. "I was really nervous this morning. I just had a hard time getting in a comfortable mind frame."

He then might have sold himself short by adding, "It's been an unbelievable week."

Meanwhile, his performance was so good that the rest of the field didn't even consider it a race.

"It felt like we were playing a different tournament," Spieth said after his round, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports.

If Thomas keeps playing like this, the rest of the field might not have a chance.

