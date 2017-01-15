Sony Open 2017: Final Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Justin Thomas set an all-time PGA Tour scoring record in his win at the 2017 Sony Open, finishing with a 27-under-par 253.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the accomplishment:

This was the second win in a row and the third of the season for Thomas, who's quickly becoming one of the top golfers in the world.

PGA Tour Media provided an incredible note on Thomas' recent success:

In reality, everyone else was just chasing second place Sunday while the 23-year-old pulled away from the field. In the end, Justin Rose edged Jordan Spieth for the No. 2 spot at 20 under.

Here's a look at the final results, via PGA.com:

Thomas took home a significant share of the event's $6 million purse with some other big names taking home solid paychecks:

Sony Open Results and Payouts
POS PLAYER TO PAR EARNINGS
1 Justin Thomas -27 $1,080,000.00
2 Justin Rose -20 $648,000.00
3 Jordan Spieth -19 $408,000.00
T4 Kevin Kisner -18 $264,000.00
T4 Jamie Lovemark -18 $264,000.00
T6 Gary Woodland -17 $208,500.00
T6 Zach Johnson -17 $208,500.00
T8 Chez Reavie -16 $180,000.00
T8 Charles Howell III -16 $180,000.00
10 Jim Herman -15 $162,000.00

ESPN.com

A week after winning the Tournament of Champions, Thomas kept his momentum going Thursday with a 59 in Round 1. He followed that up with rounds of 64 and 65 to take a seven-stroke lead into the final day.

ESPN Stats & Info noted how safe his lead was Sunday:

While he started relatively slowly with a bogey and six pars on his first seven holes, Thomas was able to maintain his lead with a pair of birdies to finish the front nine.

His long drives were once again a key, including this one on the ninth hole, via the PGA Tour:

As the round continued, he showed off his versatility, and Mike O'Malley of Golf Digest joked about how well Thomas played:

The only question on the final few holes was whether Thomas would set the all-time record for the best 72-hole score.

With a birdie on his 18th hole, he moved to 27 under for the tournament with a score of 253, the lowest ever on the PGA Tour.

It was a one-man show throughout the week in Honolulu.

SportsCenter compared Thomas to another star:

Spieth also played well for the second week in a row, posting a final-round 63 that put him at 19 strokes under par for the tournament.

Jason Sobel of ESPN.com discussed the strong performance:

He ended up in third place, finishing all four rounds with a 67 or better.

Rose filled out an impressive leaderboard with a 64 that featured seven birdies. He ended his week at 20 under overall.

At 17 under overall, Zach Johnson, who shot a 61 in Round 2 and entered the day in second place, tied for sixth behind Kevin Kisner and Jamie Lovemark, who were both 18 under.

Chez Reavie was also on fire Sunday, shooting a 28 on his first nine holes before finishing with a 61 on the day.

This hole-in-one on No. 17 was one of the best shots of the day, courtesy of the PGA Tour:

There were some thoughts about another 59, but a pedestrian finish prevented that. Still, Reavie ended with a solid 16-under for the week to put him in a tie for eighth.

The week belonged to Thomas, though, who might be ready to take the golf world by storm in 2017.

After back-to-back tournaments in Hawaii, the PGA Tour will return to the mainland next week with the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California. Jason Dufner is the defending champion, but there are some red-hot golfers who will challenge him.

                          

Postgame Reaction

Despite coming into Sunday with a seven-stroke lead, Thomas was still concerned about his lead.

"It was really hard," he said after the win, per Kevin Casey of Golfweek. "I was really nervous this morning. I just had a hard time getting in a comfortable mind frame."

He then might have sold himself short by adding, "It's been an unbelievable week."

Meanwhile, his performance was so good that the rest of the field didn't even consider it a race.

"It felt like we were playing a different tournament," Spieth said after his round, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports.

If Thomas keeps playing like this, the rest of the field might not have a chance.

                

