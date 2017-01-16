UFC Fight Night 103 Results: Real Winners and Losers from Penn vs. Rodriguez

Everything about UFC Fight Night 103 was awkward.

Its place on the UFC's calendar, two weeks after a massive UFC 207 pay-per-view. Its Sunday night time slot, presumably lined up to accommodate Fox's coverage of the NFL playoffs. Its main event, which pitted an aged legend opposite a hotshot prospect.

This, fittingly, gave a unique crop of "Real Winners" and "Real Losers" for tonight's post-event harvest.

The biggest loser is fairly obvious. BJ Penn's fans were once again led to believe the Prodigy was back in the swing of things, and were once again crushed as they remembered there is absolutely, positively no way this is true. The former two-division champion was defeated emphatically by 24-year-old ninja Yair Rodriguez and, once again, old-school aficionados were forced to shed a single tear as one of their favorites met a sad end.

The biggest winner is up for debate but is likely a six-way tie between the victorious fighters on the first half of the event. The preliminary card was chock-full of "loser goes to WSOF" fights, and Cyril Asker, Walt Harris, Nina Ansaroff, Aleksei Oleinik, Joachim Christensen and Tony Martin likely avoided a pink slip by taking a victory.

