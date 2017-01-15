Carmelo Anthony Comments on Future with New York Knicks

With the New York Knicks' season descending into despair, the rumor mill is again abuzz regarding potential trade destinations for Carmelo Anthony.

If his comments following Sunday's 116-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors were any indication, it appears Anthony is growing fed up.

"If they feel like my time in New York is over, I guess that's a conversation we should have," Anthony said, per Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

Anthony also confirmed he has not given any consideration to waiving the no-trade clause in his contract yet.

"He loves it here. He loves being here. His family loves it here. And he wants to win here," longtime friend Dwyane Wade told Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News on Thursday. "He's going to be here as long as they want him here—win, lose or draw."

It's not believed that the Knicks have had any extended trade discussions with other teams regarding Anthony. However, moving on from the nine-time All-Star has become an increasingly popular topic in New York.

Charley Rosen, perhaps the writer with the closest connection to Knicks president Phil Jackson, recently wrote a column for FanRag Sports that was critical of Anthony. Rosen suggested Anthony would only accept a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Los Angeles Clippers and wrote that "his sticky fingers cause whatever ball-and-player movement is in effect to come to a grinding stop."

Anthony is averaging a team-high 22.1 points per game in his seventh season in New York. He's shooting a career-low 42.5 percent from the floor, however.

According to Isola, Anthony "seemed to suggest" Rosen's thoughts on his game mirrored Jackson's. Anthony and Jackson have had an increasingly prickly relationship during their tenure together in New York. Jackson criticized Anthony's ball-stopping nature in a December interview with CBS Sports Network, leading to Anthony posting cryptic Instagram pictures and bemoaning unnecessary "negativity."

The Knicks were playing well at the time of Jackson's comments but have fallen off over the last month. Sunday's loss to the Raptors was their 10th in 12 games. Isola reported a disillusioned Anthony went on a tirade following their 98-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

A belief that there are critics inside the Knicks' walls isn't going to do much to improve Anthony's mood.

