Morgan Burnett Injury: Updates on Packers Safety's Quad and Return

The Green Bay Packers announced safety Morgan Burnett will not return to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a quad injury.

Continue for updates.

Burnett Ruled Out vs. Cowboys

Sunday, Jan. 15

Rob Demovsky of ESPN noted Burnett suffered the injury after colliding with defensive back LaDarius Gunter.

Ed Werder of ESPN called Burnett "critical" to Green Bay's run defense. Burnett played 15 games this season, tallying 93 combined tackles and three sacks. He is not afraid to play near the line of scrimmage and stuff the run, which was likely part of Green Bay's defensive game plan, considering it was facing the league's leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott, on Sunday.

Burnett was also an important part of the Packers' pass defense, recording two interceptions and nine passes defended this season.

Mike Clemens of SiriusXM NFL Radio predicted the Cowboys would target Kentrell Brice in the aerial attack after Burnett's injury.

Fortunately for the Packers, they also have safeties Micah Hyde and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to help shoulder the load without Burnett. Hyde intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter Sunday and had a first-half sack.

With Hyde playing well and Clinton-Dix serving as an enforcer at the back end of the defense, Green Bay has enough pieces to cover for Burnett's injury in the short term, although it could use the safety back and healthy if it continues to advance in the postseason.