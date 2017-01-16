Packers vs. Falcons: TV Info, Preview, Predictions and More for NFC Title Clash

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The NFL playoffs finally delivered a great game on Sunday afternoon as the Green Bay Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

That sets up another potential classic this upcoming Sunday, as the Packers face the Atlanta Falcons in the Georgia Dome for the right to go to Super Bowl LI.

Below you will find the details surrounding Sunday's game as well as a preview and prediction.

Game Details

When: Sunday, January 22, at 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

Television: Fox

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 58.5 (OddsShark)

Spread: Atlanta (-4.5) (OddsShark)

Last Time Around

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu

Green Bay and Atlanta already faced off this season, as the Falcons scored a last-minute touchdown and defeated the Pack 33-32 on October 30.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers put Green Bay in the lead with a touchdown throw to wide receiver Jeff Janis with 3:58 remaining in the game, but Matt Ryan led the Falcons on an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Mohamed Sanu touchdown with 31 seconds left. Matt Bryant's extra point put the Falcons up for good.

Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, while Ryan tossed three for Atlanta.

Neither team got much going on the ground (Rodgers led both teams with 60 rushing yards). Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson led all receivers with 94 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay was missing six starters in the first meeting. Notable absences included wide receiver Randall Cobb and linebacker Clay Matthews. Falcons running back Tevin Coleman also sat out the game.

When Green Bay Has the Ball

Here are the Packers' points totals in their last six games: 38, 30, 38, 31, 38, 34.

And here are Rodgers' passing-yardage totals in his last four games: 347, 300, 362, 356.

Rodgers and the Packers, winners of their last eight, are going to score at will through the air, with or without Nelson, who missed Sunday's game against the Cowboys after being knocked out the previous week against the New York Giants following a hit from cornerback Leon Hall.

That being said, getting Nelson back would be a huge boost, and Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com writes that it is a possibility:

Jordy Nelson (ribs) won't play today but there is legitimate hope that he could play... https://t.co/mlqtJx8KGE pic.twitter.com/060ZsI6I1Z — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 15, 2017

Even if Nelson can't go, the Packers receivers (and tight ends) have proved quite formidable in his absence.

Cobb (three touchdowns) was the hero last week against New York, and tight end Jared Cook (six catches, 104 yards, one touchdown and one of the most clutch receptions in NFL history to set up a game-winning field goal) wore the cape this week against Dallas.

Matt Claassen of Pro Football Focus tweeted about how much those two (and wideout Davante Adams) have improved from last year:

Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and Jared Cook (with STL) had a combined 32 drops in 2015.



They have combined for 12 in 18 games this season. https://t.co/VMptPTHWMh — Matt Claassen (@PFF_Matt) January 16, 2017

Simply put, the Packers offense is a juggernaut that would give the 1985 Bears trouble.

When Atlanta Has the Ball

The Falcons finished with the highest-scoring offense in the NFL (540 points) as well as the top-ranked offense at Football Outsiders.

To put the Falcons' point total in perspective, the second-highest scoring team was New Orleans with 469.

Atlanta should be able to attack the weak (and injury-depleted) Packers secondary, which was exposed against Dallas on Sunday, but the X-factor is the running back duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

As seen against Seattle on Saturday, the Falcons backs can do serious damage even if they can't run the ball effectively.

Both Freeman and Coleman have the ability to not only catch quick passes out of the backfield, but they can also go deep for big plays. The two combined for 102 receiving yards and a touchdown in the 36-20 win over the Seahawks, and Matt Miller of Bleacher Report had this to say about Freeman in particular:

Devonta Freeman's feet are special. Quick cut then explode. And he can finish with power — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 14, 2017

As special as Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones are, Freeman and Coleman could be the difference in this game. Their pass-catching abilities add a tricky element to defend against any team.

The Packers didn't have to worry about Coleman last time, but with him back and healthy for this game, the defense will have its hands full.

Special Teams

The Green Bay-Dallas game ended in a kicker duel, with the Packers' Mason Crosby and the Cowboys' Dan Bailey trading 50-plus-yard field goals until Crosby capped the game off with a 51-yarder as time expired.

Don't be too surprised if the kickers are featured again Sunday. Crosby has made 23 straight postseason field goals dating back to the 2010 season. The Falcons' Matt Bryant, at 41 years old, is still one of the best in the business. He made 34 of 37 field-goal attempts in the regular season, including six of eight from 50-plus yards.

On the return side, keep an eye on Falcons returner Eric Weems. The Packers also allowed the most kickoff yards per return in the NFL this year (26.3).

The Pick

The over-under is 58.5 points, meaning that the sportsbooks anticipate a high-scoring game.

There's no empirical evidence to prove otherwise. These teams have high-octane offenses and mediocre-at-best defenses and combined for 65 points the last time they played.

It should be a fun back-and-forth contest that is not decided until the fourth quarter.

In the end, Rodgers will outduel Ryan for the win.

Score: Packers 38, Falcons 34