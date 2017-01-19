    World FootballDownload App

    AFCON 2017: Thursday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

    Algeria's defender Mohamed Rabie Meftah (L) challenges Tunisia's forward Ahmed Akaichi during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Algeria and Tunisia in Franceville on January 19, 2017. / AFP / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
    KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2017

    Algeria put together yet another disappointing outing during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, losing 2-1 to Tunisia.

    The result means the Desert Warriors are in serious danger of missing out on qualification for the next round, having won just a single point so far. Their last outing of the group stages will be against a solid Senegal team.

    Senegal and Zimbabwe will go head-to-head later on Thursday. Here's a look at the Group B standings:

    AFCON Standings: Group B
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Senegal11002023
    2Tunisia210123-13
    3Zimbabwe10102201
    4Algeria201134-11
    Supersport.com

    Here's the schedule for Friday:

    AFCON Schedule; Friday
    Time (GMT)Teamvs.Team
    4 p.m.Ivory Coastvs.DR Congo
    7 p.m.Moroccovs.Togo
    Livescore.com

     

    Recap

    Algeria entered Thursday's match in dire need of a win after the 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe in their first outing, and the Desert Warriors were expected to cruise past Tunisia, who didn't show much in their opener against Senegal.

    But fans expecting a one-sided affair were in for a surprise. Tunisia took the match right to their rivals from the opening minute, and the action was fast and entertaining.

    The Daily Mail's Jonny Singer loved what he saw:

    Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez did most of the damage early for the Fennecs, but Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi played a fantastic match, doing everything he could to keep his team in it. He would last 87 minutes before he made his way to the sidelines with an injury.

    Tunisia's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Algeria and Tunisia in Franceville on January 19, 2017. / AFP / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty
    KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

    Algeria had their chances to take the lead in the first half, and their inability to convert any of them came back to haunt them after the break. First, Aissa Mandi accidentally converted the ball into his own net, and 16 minutes later, Faouzi Ghoulam gave away a soft penalty, which Naim Sliti converted to double the lead.

    Colin Udoh of KweseSports noted it didn't take long for Tunisia to start stalling:

    He also feared for Algeria's chances of making it out of Group B:

    The Fennecs pushed with all their might to salvage something from the game, and once Mathlouthi left the pitch with an injury, they found the breakthrough. Sofiane Hanni pulled one back in injury time, but despite a frantic finale, Algeria couldn't find the equaliser they sorely needed.

    The result leaves Algeria in big trouble, especially if Senegal beat Zimbabwe later on Thursday. Tunisia are in a perfect position to advance, as long as they can get a result against Zimbabwe. 

